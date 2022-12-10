EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun has officially announced his bid for Indiana Governor. Braun made his announcement Monday morning. “I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana,” said Braun. “I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO