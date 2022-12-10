ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes. Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State. Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado. We’re learning no one was hurt in...
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims

Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado. Updated: 6 hours ago. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado.
Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away. According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania. Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.
Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Ind. Governor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun has officially announced his bid for Indiana Governor. Braun made his announcement Monday morning. “I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana,” said Braun. “I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America.”
Hoosiers urged to get flu vaccine amid surge in flu cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that’s already claimed at least two dozen lives. State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Monday that flu transmission levels are high across...
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana. The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning. “I’m a conservative leader that has fought for Indiana, and I’ve connected with Hoosiers in all 92 counties. I truly understand, and can...
