Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games

The Brooklyn Nets have been the team of “ifs” over the last two seasons. With one of the more talented rosters in the NBA, Brooklyn has long been seen as a title contender on paper. But those expectations have rarely moved past hypothetical talking points. The Nets appeared to be heading for more of the […] The post ‘No more distractions’: Kyrie Irving’s strong message after Nets’ 8th win in 9 games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic has nothing but love for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after 42-point eruption in Thunder loss vs. Mavs

Luka Doncic, after a night off during the Dallas Mavericks’ Saturday night drubbing at the hands of the Chicago Bulls, was back to his usual superstar exploits on Monday night. Doncic tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. As is usually the case, it takes one to know one, and it’s no surprise that Doncic recognizes greatness when he sees it, particularly in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game

Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Monday night, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms […] The post Luka Doncic’s insane LeBron James-like streak lives on after monster 38-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant showers Bradley Beal with effusive praise after Nets win vs. shorthanded Wizards

The Washington Wizards, despite having some solid pieces in Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma, have now faltered to an 11-17 record, losing ground in the congested Eastern Conference standings. Entering their Monday night game against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets losers of six straight games, Beal’s recent hamstring injury hasn’t helped matters at all. And Durant knows it.
Lakers Reportedly Made Significant Trade Offer

Amid a recent surge that has seen them go from 2-10 to 10-15, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be buyers rather than sellers at the February trade deadline. With that in mind, they're apparently already making offers. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have...
