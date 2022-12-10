Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Charles Barkley donating $1 million each to two HBCUs
Charles Barkley is adding two more HBCUs to the list of schools he's given $1 million donations to over the last few years. The post Charles Barkley donating $1 million each to two HBCUs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Silas taking time away from Rockets after death of father, Paul Silas
Paul Silas, a former NBA coach with multiple teams and a championship player with the Boston Celtics, died Sunday morning at the age of 79. His son, Stephen Silas, is head coach of the Houston Rockets. “The Fertitta family and the Rockets organization are deeply saddened by the passing of...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Zion Dunk at Buzzer Sparks Suns, Pelicans Scuffle (Video)
Tempers flared at the end of the game between the two Western Conference frontrunners.
NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Knicks Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been kind to either the Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks. Is there room here for the two teams to get a trade done involving All-Star guard Zach LaVine?. If you pay attention, people will tell you who they really are. NBA teams will...
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan as top awards reimagined
As part of reimagining many of its top awards, the NBA is renaming the MVP award after Michael Jordan. Four other awards are being renamed, and a Clutch Player of the Year Award is being added.
Timberwolves blown out by Damian Lillard and the Blazers
Damian Lillard buried 11 triples as Wolves dropped a second straight game in Portland.
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Would two draft picks and Russell Westbrook's expiring deal entice a team with an All-Star to trade?
Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
