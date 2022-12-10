ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
