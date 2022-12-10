Read full article on original website
Wreaths Across America Celebration in Fernley and Reno to be held on Saturday
The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m. In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed...
Homestead Holidays Event Cancelled Saturday and Sunday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invited the community to join for the 3rd Annual Homestead Holidays event at Silver Saddle Ranch from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. each evening from December 9 - 11. It had to be cancelled on Saturday and Sunday due to...
Douglas County Announces Opening of Warming Shelter at Kahle Community Center
Douglas County has opened a warming shelter at the Douglas County Kahle Community Center as part of a collaborative effort to assist those without power from the NV Energy Outage. The Douglas County Kahle Community and Center is located at 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline. The center will be open all...
Christmas on the Comstock in Virginia City
Virginia City has been transformed into a winter wonderland and they are asking for your help in deciding which storefront is the most festive. If you live or are visiting Virgina City anytime from now until December 18, 2022, you can check out the town's holiday decor and vote on which business you like the best.
21st Annual Living Nativity Event In Carson City
Community members were invited to walk or drive through the reenactment, which was complete with actors and real livestock. Donations of non-perishable food will be given to Friends In Service Helping to feed those in need in the community.
Douglas County opens warming shelter for people affected by power outage
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The recent winter storm has left some areas in Douglas County without power, and to help the affected residents, the county has opened up a warming shelter Monday night. The warming shelter is located at the Douglas County Kahle Community...
Sparks Museum hosts 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair
Holiday shoppers searching for unique, local Christmas gifts had the opportunity to peruse a variety of creations from area artists and crafters this weekend at the Sparks Heritage Museum’s 2nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair. Vendors at the free event included Ajaba Naturals, Aura Beadworks, Ginger Blossoms Jewelry, Original 36,...
Angel Tree Toy Workshop
The State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family services hosted a toy workshop. The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties.
Fundraiser to be held Dec.19 for Fernley family who lost home in fire
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley. There were no injuries reported. eight people were displaced by the incident. North Lyon County Fire Protection...
Division of Child and Family Services Angel Tree toy workshop
Throughout the year staff at the State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) wear many hats, on Saturday, the DCFS staff put on their elf hats and went to work for Santa by hosting a Toy Workshop event to organized more than 600 toys and gifts that were collected for the annual Angel Tree toy and gift drive.
Sierra residents begin digging out of snow following weekend storm
DONNER LAKE — After a weekend of the Sierra getting blanketed by the storm, there's a rush to quickly dig out of the snow.Snow-covered trees and mountainsides make for a stunning winter wonderland. It's an amazing sight to see until you have to dig yourself out of it.The recent winter storm batch has firefighters on alert. The Truckee Fire Protection District said it's working with neighborhoods to get the word out about clearing areas near fire hydrants and propane tanks.Off the highway, neighborhood streets in Donner Lake were buried in snow.Even before this winter storm began, concerns rose over the...
Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still being felt...
The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
Douglas County Preparing an Art in Public Places Program
All Douglas County residents, business owners, and staff are invited to contribute their ideas and suggestions for public art by completing an online questionnaire that can be found at Public Art Program Community Questionnaire (surveyhero.com) or by scanning the QR code on the picture. In keeping with their Master Plan,...
Portions of Sierra Picks Up Several Feet of Snow, Storm Reports Are In
It’s been a great start to our snow season with a few good storms rolling through the region already. Our latest storm brought heavy rain and snow, as well as strong winds along with it. The storm was fueled by an atmospheric river and dynamic area of low pressure moving in from the west. Once the atmospheric moved south of Tahoe, cold air ushered in behind it and switched the rain over to snow in the valley.
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to...
Volunteers needed to help unload wreaths at Veterans Cemetery
The Nevada Veterans Coalition is looking for volunteers to help unload the boxes of wreaths being delivered this week for the Wreaths Across America event scheduled Saturday at the Veterans Cemetery. Deliveries of the wreaths are scheduled at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Volunteers with trucks and trailers are...
Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada. To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time...
Local Youth in Need Surprised with Kohl's Shopping Spree
The Hot August Nights Foundation teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows to sponsor 25 local kids who are in need of new clothes. They were allowed to go shopping for free at a Kohl's store in Reno, on the morning of December 10, 2022. The...
