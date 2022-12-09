Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
The Elks Donate to Local Charities
Saturday evening was a night of giving, hot dinner and a comedic performance from the El Dorado Elks Lodge. The organization donated $8,500 to local organizations in light of the Christmas holiday coming soon. The El Dorado Elks Lodge hosted a $20 Saturday dinner with hot dinner rolls, stuffing mix,...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
2022 Oriole state champs return to the nest
AUGUSTA, Kansas – Twenty years ago, a group of boys basketball players accomplished something done only once previously in Augusta High history. Friday night, many of them came together to celebrate the two-decade anniversary of that Class 4A state title.“ You know, 20 years has gone really, really fast,” said Terry Taylor, who coached the 2002 championship team. “As I look back on the team that we recognized (Friday night), thinking it wasn’t that long ago that we were on a court in Salina cutting down the nets.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
New Cans in Town
There’s a new canning system in town and it was just installed at Walnut River Brewing Company. The team at the El Dorado brewery excitedly welcomed the new piece of equipment on Saturday morning. After the delivery truck broke down on its way from Nebraska on Friday, this was a long-awaited arrival.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle girls basketball rides big first half to win over Augusta
TOWANDA, Kansas—Circle junior Kya Thornton nailed a corner 3-pointer with just over three minutes to go in the game as Circle ended a scoring drought and any thoughts of a comeback for Augusta on Friday night. Circle only made two buckets in the second half but that’s all they...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Orioles improve to 2-0 with win over Abilene
AUGUSTA, Kansas—For the first time since 2006, the Augusta Lady Orioles are unbeaten after the first two games. Augusta ran their record to 2-0 behind a balanced performance with no player finished in double figures, but eight different Orioles scored. Augusta beat Abilene, 38-25 on Friday night. “We came...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Melvion Flanagan leads Wichita State men over Longwood
WICHITA, Kansas—Isaac Brown knew his team needed a spark. Coming off back to back heartbreakers against Kansas State and Missouri, his Wichita State team came out flat against defending Big South champs Longwood. The Shockers were trailing the Lancers by nine points at the under 12 media timeout and the anxiety was palpable inside Charles Koch Arena.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle boys finish runner-up in T-Bird Classic
TOWANDA, Kansas – As he enters his senior season, Circle forward Trevor Cowman realizes this is the time to bring his best every night. So, even though he had a scintillating block in the first quarter Saturday night, he also picked up two fouls in a span of 1:14, relegating him to the bench before he could score a point.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta boys’ late rally shocks No. 4 Abilene boys
AUGUSTA, Kansas – On a night that saluted Augusta’s 2002 state Class 4A boys champions, the current crop of Orioles made sure that team took home a few memories of theirs Friday night. Augusta trailed Abilene, 18-9, after one quarter and couldn’t quite seem to catch the Cowboys,...
Comments / 0