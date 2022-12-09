Read full article on original website
The Elks Donate to Local Charities
Saturday evening was a night of giving, hot dinner and a comedic performance from the El Dorado Elks Lodge. The organization donated $8,500 to local organizations in light of the Christmas holiday coming soon. The El Dorado Elks Lodge hosted a $20 Saturday dinner with hot dinner rolls, stuffing mix,...
Ronald Arthur Rausch
Ronald Arthur Rausch, 79, of Douglass, KS, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 in El Dorado. Visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Rosary 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. all at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Ronald was born in Zenda, KS on July 30, 1943, to the late Barbara (Ast) and George Rausch. He was a stalwart man who was devoted to his family, spoke with conviction and never left those in his company wondering what his values were. He had an unrivaled work ethic and was proud to be employed as a highly skilled sheet metal worker for various companies, most recently at Raytheon to close out his career. Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening, although his children did not share the same affinity for working in the garden on hot summer days. On May 4, 1963 he married Connie Dian (Landwehr) Rausch, in Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield, KS. Ron then spent the next 57 years professing that his wife was “too good for him” until the day she preceded him in death, and missed her until they were reunited in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Benjamin Rausch, whose death he mourned deeply; and his infant brother, Michael Rausch. Ron is survived by many of the people who meant the most to him: sons, Dr. Mike Rausch and wife Suzanne of El Dorado, and Steve Rausch of Augusta; daughter, Becky Moburg and husband Jason of Liberty, MO; brother, Leon Rausch and wife Julie; sisters, Patricia Ridder, and Cara Lynn Schay; grandchildren, Anastasia and Isabella Rausch, Kenton and Cooper Unruh, and Charlie and Emma Moburg. Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Church Altar Society, 1012 Belmont Avenue, Augusta, Kansas 67010 or 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Vibrant Emotional Health, ATTN: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, NY 10004 https://988lifeline.org/ in honor of Connie and Ronald’s son, Ben.
New Cans in Town
There’s a new canning system in town and it was just installed at Walnut River Brewing Company. The team at the El Dorado brewery excitedly welcomed the new piece of equipment on Saturday morning. After the delivery truck broke down on its way from Nebraska on Friday, this was a long-awaited arrival.
Circle girls basketball rides big first half to win over Augusta
TOWANDA, Kansas—Circle junior Kya Thornton nailed a corner 3-pointer with just over three minutes to go in the game as Circle ended a scoring drought and any thoughts of a comeback for Augusta on Friday night. Circle only made two buckets in the second half but that’s all they...
2022 Oriole state champs return to the nest
AUGUSTA, Kansas – Twenty years ago, a group of boys basketball players accomplished something done only once previously in Augusta High history. Friday night, many of them came together to celebrate the two-decade anniversary of that Class 4A state title.“ You know, 20 years has gone really, really fast,” said Terry Taylor, who coached the 2002 championship team. “As I look back on the team that we recognized (Friday night), thinking it wasn’t that long ago that we were on a court in Salina cutting down the nets.
Circle boys finish runner-up in T-Bird Classic
TOWANDA, Kansas – As he enters his senior season, Circle forward Trevor Cowman realizes this is the time to bring his best every night. So, even though he had a scintillating block in the first quarter Saturday night, he also picked up two fouls in a span of 1:14, relegating him to the bench before he could score a point.
Melvion Flanagan leads Wichita State men over Longwood
WICHITA, Kansas—Isaac Brown knew his team needed a spark. Coming off back to back heartbreakers against Kansas State and Missouri, his Wichita State team came out flat against defending Big South champs Longwood. The Shockers were trailing the Lancers by nine points at the under 12 media timeout and the anxiety was palpable inside Charles Koch Arena.
Lady Orioles improve to 2-0 with win over Abilene
AUGUSTA, Kansas—For the first time since 2006, the Augusta Lady Orioles are unbeaten after the first two games. Augusta ran their record to 2-0 behind a balanced performance with no player finished in double figures, but eight different Orioles scored. Augusta beat Abilene, 38-25 on Friday night. “We came...
