Indecent Exposer At Large After Being Chased Away By 66-Year-Old Virginia Woman: Police
Police say that a Peeping Tom who exposed himself to a 66-year-old woman multiple times over the course of several days at her Virginia condo complex remains at large days after targeting his victim.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Stratford Condominiums …
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle
A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
Husband Accused Of Gunning Down Wife By Charles County Sheriff During Welfare Check In Waldorf
A 33-year-old Charles County man has been charged in connection to his wife’s death, the sheriff’s office announced. Waldorf resident Travis Edward Paschal Wood is facing multiple murder charges following a weekend investigation into his wife’s suspicious death, according to authorities. Police investigators say that shortly after...
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
Would-Be Virginia Ditch Drowner Charged With Attempted Murder Following Maryland Fight: Sheriff
Authorities say that a Virginia man who assaulted and attempted to drown someone in a ditch during an altercation in Maryland has been charged with attempted murder. Brama Joseph Bussell, 28, of King George, is in custody in St. Mary's County following an early-morning fight last week, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Dec. 12.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
Thief steals electric wheelchair from Bethesda apartment; $10K reward offered
BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from a Montgomery County apartment building. Authorities say it happened October 26 the 4900 block of Hampden Lane in Bethesda. On Monday, detectives released video of the male suspect who can be...
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting just after 1pm in Columbia Heights
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 1304 hours in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW. Lookout for 2022 Silver Honda SUV.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
Comments / 5