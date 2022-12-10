ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Would-Be Virginia Ditch Drowner Charged With Attempted Murder Following Maryland Fight: Sheriff

Authorities say that a Virginia man who assaulted and attempted to drown someone in a ditch during an altercation in Maryland has been charged with attempted murder. Brama Joseph Bussell, 28, of King George, is in custody in St. Mary's County following an early-morning fight last week, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office announced on Monday, Dec. 12.
KING GEORGE, VA
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County

WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

