A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO