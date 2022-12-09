Almost exactly a year ago, the Congress with a unanimous vote passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). No partisan divide exists with the American people: they want forced labor out of their imported products, and are especially concerned by the human rights violations against the Muslim minorities of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, which both the Trump and Biden Administrations have determined to be a genocide. During consideration of the Uyghur legislation, Members of Congress showed diminishing sympathy for arguments about how complicated it is to stop such tainted products from being imported. Key sponsors of...

4 DAYS AGO