ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

HS scoreboard (12-9-22)

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312HBS_0jdnZFrs00

(WCIA) — Lots of high school basketball games tonight, check out boys basketball highlights from Urbana vs. Champaign Central, Tuscola at Uni High, Teutopolis vs. Central Catholic and Centennial at Normal West; plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois.

Boys Basketball

Urbana 60, Champaign Central 71

Tuscola 81, Uni High 22

Teutopolis 75, Central Catholic 64

Centennial 47, Normal West 68

Mt Zion 61, Monticello 39

Watseka 20, GCMS 61

Argenta-Oreana 59, Central A&M 43

Sacred Heart Griffin 68, Southeast 30

Hoopeston 47, Paxton Buckley Loda 44

Mahomet Seymour 44, Effingham 50

Lincoln 46, Charleston 15

Warrensburg-Latham 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini’s Shauna Green wins first B1G game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their first Big Ten game of the year. The #19 Illini beat Rutgers at home 80-62. Sophomore Adalia McKenzie led for her team with a double double, with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Illinois head coach Shauna Green got her first B1G win. She says that the team […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops look to get first B1G win of the year

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are looking to get their first Big Ten win of the season in an early game versus Penn State. The Illini defense will have their hands full with tough Penn State shooters. Illini head coach Brad Underwood says Penn has an elite offense, with six guys shooting 45% beyond […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Terrence Shannon Jr. backs Brad Underwood after Illinois coach calls out team following blowout loss to Penn State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Social media has been buzzing following Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood’s comments after his team’s 74-59 home loss to Penn State on Saturday. The sixth-year Illini head coach called out his team for its lack of effort and leadership, singling out Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored a season low four points. Underwood […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Senator Bennett dies from brain tumor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) has died. The Champaign County Coroner confirmed the state senator died Friday afternoon. He was hospitalized Thursday. The Gibson City native went to Illinois State University and University of Illinois Urbana Champaign for law school. Bennett, 45, worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Champaign County before […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash

Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Illini women’s hoops win Big Ten home opener vs. Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their Big Ten home opener against Rutgers 80-62. The #19 Illini are now 8-2 overall and 1-1 in conference after losing by three points to Indiana on the road. Adalia McKenzie had a double double with 13 rebounds and 22 points against the Scarlet Knights. Makira Cook had […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield man identified after being hit on I-55

Update 3:20 p.m. on 12/12/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the preliminary autopsy results of Edwin Bartosh suggest that Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash. Allmon and the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate the incident that resulted in Bartosh’s death. SPRINGFIELD, Il. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Community mourns death of Urbana Middle School student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– An Urbana mother says her 7th grader at Urbana Middle School tried to help the 12-year-old boy who collapsed and later died at the hospital.   Mckaylynn Cain is one of hundreds sending condolences and prayers to Lucas Cristobal’s family.  “I do not know how I would feel, I know I send […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Friends react to Sen. Scott Bennett’s passing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds have taken to social media to share their condolences for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, on top of messages coming from colleagues and friends. Just last week, Jason Hutchinson was messaging his old friend, Scott Bennett on Facebook. That’s where he found out Bennett...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
TILTON, IL
WCIA

Body found in Sangamon River

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
PETERSBURG, IL
WCIA

Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) has been hospitalized. A spokesperson with his office confirmed the Champaign senator is at Carle Hospital Thursday but did not provide any details on why he is in the hospital or his condition. The former Assistant State’s Attorney for Champaign County has represented Champaign and Vermillion counties […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Matthew Mayer helps Illini take down Texas

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball are coming off a huge win off the east coast against No. 2 Texas. The Illini came back from being 10 points down in the second half to tie up the game to go to overtime. With crucial buckets by freshman Jayden Epps, graduate student and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCIA

Crews respond to house fire in Buckley

BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Buckley Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Monday. Buckley Chief Tyler Ecker said the fire started in the second-floor bathroom of the two-story home on the 200 block of Oak St. Crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and left the scene by 7:30 p.m. The […]
BUCKLEY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy