HS scoreboard (12-9-22)
(WCIA) — Lots of high school basketball games tonight, check out boys basketball highlights from Urbana vs. Champaign Central, Tuscola at Uni High, Teutopolis vs. Central Catholic and Centennial at Normal West; plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois.
Boys Basketball
Urbana 60, Champaign Central 71
Tuscola 81, Uni High 22
Teutopolis 75, Central Catholic 64
Centennial 47, Normal West 68
Mt Zion 61, Monticello 39
Watseka 20, GCMS 61
Argenta-Oreana 59, Central A&M 43
Sacred Heart Griffin 68, Southeast 30
Hoopeston 47, Paxton Buckley Loda 44
Mahomet Seymour 44, Effingham 50
Lincoln 46, Charleston 15
Warrensburg-Latham 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31
