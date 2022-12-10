ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars

Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
PWMania

WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
PWMania

WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover

Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania

Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
PWMania

Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle

Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
PWMania

Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title

WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
PWMania

NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022

NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022. Match ends with Bad Luck Fale nails Kosei Fujita with the Grenade to get the win. Winner: Bad Luck Fale (1:44) If TMDK & Los Ingobnrabales De Japon wins Aussie Open is eliminated. Oskar Leube hits a body...
PWMania

Samoa Joe Speaks Out About William Regal’s Influence on the Wrestling Industry

Samoa Joe discussed William Regal in an interview with Steven Muehlhausen from DAZN.com. He said, “Regal is largely responsible for a great many leaps of my career. He’s always been a guy that’s heavily recommended me to anybody that would listen, consistently been in my corner, always made time which is something that’s so very rare in this industry, would make time. If you sent him a match, he would watch it and he would meticously pick it apart and give you great criticism and send you his feedback within a week or two. It’s something he still does to this day which is amazing to me to the point where he was trying to offload guys and matches to me. He had correspondence with so many indy wrestlers and giving them feedback and seeing potential in people. I was one of those people. Bryan Danielson was one of those people. There’s a laundry list of people in the industry who probably would say the same thing. To me, that’s who William Regal is. He loves the art of professional wrestling. He loves this industry with everything he has. He desperately wants to go out there and try to make anybody better who will take the time to sit under the tree and listen. He definitely made me better. He’s largely responsible for a lot of my approach to the ring, my acumen and what I do, my attitude and how I handle things. He was definitely a mass influence to me.”
PWMania

NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022

NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Strong with a promo from Christopher Daniels. He doesn’t care if anyone’s upset about how he’s upset the LA Dojo as he’s all about showing people up. Kenny...
PWMania

Johnny Fusion vs. Davey Richards Confirmed For MLW Blood & Thunder

Johnny Fusion AKA John Morrison has an opponent and a title shot at MLW’s Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia on January 7th. Major League Wrestling announced today that Davey Richards will defend his MLW Openweight Championship against Johnny Fusion at Blood and Thunder. Another big match scheduled for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023

AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PWMania

AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
PWMania

Next AEW Dark Tapings for Universal Studios Revealed

AEW has scheduled the next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday, December 17, several Dark episodes will be taped. The first session will be from 2 to 5pm, and the second session will be from 7 to 10pm. Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022

WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
PWMania

Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)

Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
WHEELING, WV
PWMania

Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline

After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...

