PWMania
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
PWMania
WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca
WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
PWMania
Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)
Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey. Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that...
PWMania
Kurt Angle Responds to Rumors That He and Vince Russo Tried to Take Over TNA Creative
During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his time spent with TNA Wrestling near the end of 2007. Here are the highlights:. Putting over Jay Lethal but creative not wanting to do it:. “They took the title...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
PWMania
Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title
WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 9 Review – December 11, 2022. Match ends with Bad Luck Fale nails Kosei Fujita with the Grenade to get the win. Winner: Bad Luck Fale (1:44) If TMDK & Los Ingobnrabales De Japon wins Aussie Open is eliminated. Oskar Leube hits a body...
PWMania
Samoa Joe Speaks Out About William Regal’s Influence on the Wrestling Industry
Samoa Joe discussed William Regal in an interview with Steven Muehlhausen from DAZN.com. He said, “Regal is largely responsible for a great many leaps of my career. He’s always been a guy that’s heavily recommended me to anybody that would listen, consistently been in my corner, always made time which is something that’s so very rare in this industry, would make time. If you sent him a match, he would watch it and he would meticously pick it apart and give you great criticism and send you his feedback within a week or two. It’s something he still does to this day which is amazing to me to the point where he was trying to offload guys and matches to me. He had correspondence with so many indy wrestlers and giving them feedback and seeing potential in people. I was one of those people. Bryan Danielson was one of those people. There’s a laundry list of people in the industry who probably would say the same thing. To me, that’s who William Regal is. He loves the art of professional wrestling. He loves this industry with everything he has. He desperately wants to go out there and try to make anybody better who will take the time to sit under the tree and listen. He definitely made me better. He’s largely responsible for a lot of my approach to the ring, my acumen and what I do, my attitude and how I handle things. He was definitely a mass influence to me.”
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Strong with a promo from Christopher Daniels. He doesn’t care if anyone’s upset about how he’s upset the LA Dojo as he’s all about showing people up. Kenny...
PWMania
Johnny Fusion vs. Davey Richards Confirmed For MLW Blood & Thunder
Johnny Fusion AKA John Morrison has an opponent and a title shot at MLW’s Blood and Thunder event in Philadelphia on January 7th. Major League Wrestling announced today that Davey Richards will defend his MLW Openweight Championship against Johnny Fusion at Blood and Thunder. Another big match scheduled for...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in. Rampage averaged 457,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. Last week, the show received 361,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating, the lowest key demo rating in the show’s...
PWMania
Next AEW Dark Tapings for Universal Studios Revealed
AEW has scheduled the next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday, December 17, several Dark episodes will be taped. The first session will be from 2 to 5pm, and the second session will be from 7 to 10pm. Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and...
PWMania
Favorite and Betting Odds For MJF vs. Ricky Starks at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming
On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, MJF will defend his AEW World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Starks. According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have MJF as the -3000 favorite to retain the title, while Starks is the +800 underdog. The following is...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
PWMania
Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)
Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
PWMania
Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline
After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
