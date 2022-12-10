ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover

Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania

Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars

Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
wrestlinginc.com

Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles

The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT

Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months

WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack

After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
PWMania

WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable

In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
PWMania

Bobby Lashley Fired on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins Earns Shot at the US Title

WWE has “fired” Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins has earned a US title shot. Rollins defeated Lashley in a number #1 contender’s match for the US Title Monday night on WWE RAW. During the match, the referee jumped out of the way but injured his ankle at...
ringsidenews.com

Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed

Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
PWMania

Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline

After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships. On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston broke...
PWMania

Spoilers: NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results From 12/11/22

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its last NJPW STRONG TV tapings of 2022 on December 11. The tapings took place at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California and will be showcased on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Here are the full result spoilers courtesy of PWInsider:. Blake Christian def. KEITA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation

WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
tjrwrestling.net

Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown

Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
PWMania

Next AEW Dark Tapings for Universal Studios Revealed

AEW has scheduled the next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday, December 17, several Dark episodes will be taped. The first session will be from 2 to 5pm, and the second session will be from 7 to 10pm. Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

The New Day Crowned WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at NXT Deadline (Video)

The New Day are the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history and the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly at Saturday night’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

