Fort Lauderdale, FL

WESH

Video surveillance shows Florida officer veering into yard, nearly striking children

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida police officer has been disciplined after surveillance video shows him veering into a yard and nearly striking a group of children. NBC Miami reports the video shows the mother and children of Denise Ford at the Coral Springs home when the police car was driving down the road. Sunrise police said the driver of a vehicle in front of the police vehicle slammed on their breaks, causing the cruiser to veer into the driveway to avoid a crash.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Boynton woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ arrested

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman claiming to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested after hostility toward officers and earlier disorderly conduct including at a restaurant, Miami Beach police said. Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend’s New Beau in Coral Springs

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend’s new beau in Coral Springs has been charged with attempted murder, court records show. Kayson Lalla, 21, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the victim on Dec. 9 in the parking lot of Lalla’s ex-girlfriend’s residence, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
parklandtalk.com

Parkland Crime Update: Child Trapped in Closet and Pokemon Card Dispute

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 5, 2022. Fire. Cypresshead Dr. On 12/01/2022, deputies responded in reference to a residential fire. Reporting party stated he was burning old papers...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash

Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

