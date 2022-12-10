MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.

