WSVN-TV
Former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved BLM protester found not guilty of misdemeanor battery
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After deliberating for several hours, a jury has delivered a not guilty verdict in the trial of a former South Florida police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground. The verdict, reached on Monday evening, brings to an end the...
WSVN-TV
Jury deliberating after closing arguments in trial of former Fort Lauderdale Police officer who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury is deliberating after attorneys and prosecutors delivered closing arguments in the trial of a South Florida police officer who was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground. On Monday, jurors deliberated on whether a former Fort Lauderdale officer used excessive force...
wlrn.org
Police union presidential candidate got 20-hour pay suspension after pulling gun while off duty
A candidate for president of one of Miami’s largest police unions was placed on a nearly year-long suspension this February, but for a long time, the Miami Police Department (MPD) wouldn't confirm why. Sgt. Thomas Reyes is the president of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), an organization which...
WESH
Video surveillance shows Florida officer veering into yard, nearly striking children
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida police officer has been disciplined after surveillance video shows him veering into a yard and nearly striking a group of children. NBC Miami reports the video shows the mother and children of Denise Ford at the Coral Springs home when the police car was driving down the road. Sunrise police said the driver of a vehicle in front of the police vehicle slammed on their breaks, causing the cruiser to veer into the driveway to avoid a crash.
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
WSVN-TV
Driver confesses to fatally striking 2-year-old boy, will not face jail time after accepting plea deal
MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against a South Florida driver accused of fatally striking a 2-year-old boy came to an emotional end when the suspect admitted his guilt. The family of Anthony De Leon has been searching for justice for almost three years. On Monday, the driver connected to the...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
WPTV
Boynton woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ arrested
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman claiming to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested after hostility toward officers and earlier disorderly conduct including at a restaurant, Miami Beach police said. Emily Thomas Lochten, 26, faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an...
ARREST MADE IN WEST BOCA RATON SHOOTING THAT LEFT MAN DOWN ON GLADES ROAD
CONSTRUCTION WORKER IN BOCA WEST ALLEGEDLY SHOOTS VENDOR OVER $2 DEBT. BOCA WEST HIGH-TECH SECURITY HELPS NAB SUSPECT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The shooting that left Hollywood resident Vladimir Oviedo incapacitated on Glades Road on December 2nd just led to the […]
Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A judge declined on Monday to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge upheld an October jury trial verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend’s New Beau in Coral Springs
A man who shot his ex-girlfriend’s new beau in Coral Springs has been charged with attempted murder, court records show. Kayson Lalla, 21, was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting the victim on Dec. 9 in the parking lot of Lalla’s ex-girlfriend’s residence, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.
parklandtalk.com
Parkland Crime Update: Child Trapped in Closet and Pokemon Card Dispute
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 5, 2022. Fire. Cypresshead Dr. On 12/01/2022, deputies responded in reference to a residential fire. Reporting party stated he was burning old papers...
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing ‘magic’
A teacher at a charter school in Florida has been fired after she allegedly accused praying Muslim students of performing "magic," school officials said.
FDLE investigating shooting involving Miami-Dade police officer
MIAMI – An investigation is underway following a police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night.According to Miami-Dade PD, officers were called out to the 15000 block of SW 89 Terrace Road because of a man armed with a knife making suicidal threats. At some point, police said, there was a confrontation between officers and the man. One of the officers fired at the man, striking him. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the 26-year-old man to a local hospital in critical condition.No other details have been released at this time.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is the case with all officer-involved shootings in the state.
Click10.com
Memorial service held for beloved preschool teacher killed in I-95 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A memorial service was held Sunday for a beloved preschool teacher who was fatally shot two weeks ago on Interstate 95 in Broward County. Ana Estevez, 23, who taught at the Nurtury Montessori School in Fort Lauderdale, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center after the shooting, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
Greenacres woman loses $40,000 after falling for Zelle scheme
The owner of a medical and psychiatric services clinic called Contact 5 after losing $40,000 when her Zelle account was hacked by someone claiming to be with Chase Bank.
Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro Killed In Crash
Castro Was Officer Of The Year, Honored For Selfless Work Across Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boynton Beach Police Officer Dennis Castro was killed early Saturday morning in a one-car crash. While the investigation continues, the Department announced mid-day Saturday that […]
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead, 1 critical
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired in a South Florida community. The incident occurred off Northwest 127th Avenue and 194th Street, Sunday night. One person is dead and another is in critical condition due to the shooting. According to police, they responded to an area near...
