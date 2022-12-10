ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

NMB officials talk raising rate for parking

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Florence Regional Airport rebranding, rebuilding from pandemic

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Regional Airport is rebranding and rebuilding from the pandemic, according to Florence Regional Airport Executive Director Connie Anderson. Anderson spoke before Florence City Council members Monday about changes and improvements at the airport. "We are here. And we are here to say that...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
LAKE CITY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Firehouse Subs® Opens Doors

On December 2nd, Firehouse Subs® opened the doors to its first-ever Community Design restaurant in South Carolina. Located in Dillon at 924 Enterprise Rd., the new restaurant – owned by longtime Firehouse Subs franchisees Larry and Jody Chandler – is also the brand’s first location in Dillon County.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Has The Nation’s Largest Gift Shop

When you go on vacation one thing you always look for while on your trip is a souvenir shop or a gift shop. Beach towns have some of the best gift shops no matter what city you go to and one of the best beach towns is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was rated in a Trip Advisor survey the 3rd most popular destination for the summer of 2021. It is known for its 60 mile coastline, tourists love the beachfront boardwalk that has great restaurants, arcades, and shopping which includes one of the best gift shops in South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Murrells Inlet group questions proposed drainage project impacting local park

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A proposal to add a man-made drainage option for runoff in Murrells Inlet has some preservationists and business owners concerned. The official public notice and comment for the pipe installation are closed according to SCDHEC. However, if neighbors want to submit comments, they are accepting them as the review for a certificate and application continue.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
GEORGETOWN, SC

