wpde.com
NMB officials talk raising rate for parking
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers could soon be paying more to park in North Myrtle Beach this season. City leaders said there has not been a rate increase in six years. However, now they are considering raising the rate from $2 to $3. NEW: Drone drug drop...
wpde.com
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
WMBF
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand...
WMBF
‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach. The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday. Several dogs had the chance...
wpde.com
2 charged with operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged for operating illegal taxis in Georgetown city limits. Police said an investigation was started and several individuals were identified. Shawn M. Martin and Kia Shane Washington were charged with operating taxis without a business license and failing to register with...
wpde.com
Florence Regional Airport rebranding, rebuilding from pandemic
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Regional Airport is rebranding and rebuilding from the pandemic, according to Florence Regional Airport Executive Director Connie Anderson. Anderson spoke before Florence City Council members Monday about changes and improvements at the airport. "We are here. And we are here to say that...
wpde.com
Lake City Community Hospital closing, 212 jobs impacted
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Community Hospital is closing its doors after 56 years which will impact about 212 jobs, according to officials. The hospital's last day is Friday. It's closing largely in part to the opening of MUSC's new Black River Medical Facility in the...
dillonheraldonline.com
Firehouse Subs® Opens Doors
On December 2nd, Firehouse Subs® opened the doors to its first-ever Community Design restaurant in South Carolina. Located in Dillon at 924 Enterprise Rd., the new restaurant – owned by longtime Firehouse Subs franchisees Larry and Jody Chandler – is also the brand’s first location in Dillon County.
wpde.com
3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
wpde.com
Make paper angel ornaments out of old books at Florence County library
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Adults in Florence will have the chance to make paper angel ornaments Tuesday at the Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library. It will be at 5:30 p.m. and people will be creating the ornaments out of old books and paper. If you want to participate...
WMBF
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.
wpde.com
Keep your distance: Several dune walkovers being replaced in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Beachgoers are being asked to keep their distance as city officials work to replace dune walkovers in Myrtle Beach. Demolition has begun at the walkover at 2104 North Ocean Boulevard. Other walkovers to be replaced include 51st Avenue North, 73rd Avenue North and 8702...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Has The Nation’s Largest Gift Shop
When you go on vacation one thing you always look for while on your trip is a souvenir shop or a gift shop. Beach towns have some of the best gift shops no matter what city you go to and one of the best beach towns is Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was rated in a Trip Advisor survey the 3rd most popular destination for the summer of 2021. It is known for its 60 mile coastline, tourists love the beachfront boardwalk that has great restaurants, arcades, and shopping which includes one of the best gift shops in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Conway movie theatre prepares for one of the busiest days of the year
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas Day is one of the busiest days of the year for movie theaters. A theater in Conway is preparing for the crowds. B&B Theatre in Conway is now open after being closed for major renovations. "The new movie experience here at B&B Theatres is...
wpde.com
Murrells Inlet group questions proposed drainage project impacting local park
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A proposal to add a man-made drainage option for runoff in Murrells Inlet has some preservationists and business owners concerned. The official public notice and comment for the pipe installation are closed according to SCDHEC. However, if neighbors want to submit comments, they are accepting them as the review for a certificate and application continue.
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
wpde.com
FEMA sets up shop in Georgetown church to help residents
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday- FEMA set up shop in Greater St. Stephen Ame Church in Georgetown to help residents affected by Hurricane Ian. It’s been over two months since Hurricane Ian rocked parts of the Grand Strand. Georgetown was one of the hardest-hit areas. Angelina Brown,...
