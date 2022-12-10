Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-one) (four, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
Nebraska lands talented JUCO edge rusher Kai Wallin
One of the nation’s top junior college edge rusher prospects has decided on Nebraska. Sacramento (Calif.) American Rivers CC edge rusher Kai Wallin announced his commitment to Nebraska on Monday after taking an official visit over the weekend. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Wallin has an FBS-ready frame that...
Nebraska lands three-star cornerback Syncere Safeeullah
As soon as Evan Cooper took over as Nebraska’s defensive backs coach, Syncere Safeeullah kept hearing about how he could be a Husker. Daily conversations between the two of them helped Safeeullah see himself at Nebraska, and when Cooper stopped by IMG Academy on Monday morning, Safeeullah had a surprise for him. The three-star cornerback prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska over offers Boston College, Kentucky, Memphis and Mississippi.
Rebel Sjeklocha set to take reins of Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023, Rebel Sjeklocha, will take the reins at the coronation celebration on Jan. 7 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha, a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, won the title in June during the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association pageant during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and Nebraskaland Days.
No Huskers, but there's plenty to watch for at the Omaha Final Four
Omaha has become the most frequent host of the NCAA Final Four in college volleyball, but for the first time during a typical season, the show goes on without the Huskers. This week, Omaha hosts the Final Four for the fifth time overall — including three times in the past eight years. No city has hosted the final week of the season more than Omaha in the 41-year history of the tournament.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 8, 2022. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has appointed a committee to study how to update and reform Nebraska’s school aid formula, an effort instigated by his campaign promise to create a funding system where the state does not pick “winners and losers” among districts.
Nebraska is setting new 'standard' as it embraces identity on defense
Matt Painter was asked a simple question after Purdue’s 65-62 overtime win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. What's different about this season's Huskers?. “They defend,” the Purdue coach said. “They play defense.”. Simple as it sounds, Painter is right — an improved defense is the biggest difference...
McKewon: Three takes on juco pass rusher Kai Wallin committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Sacramento (Calif.) American River Community College pass rusher Kai Wallin. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-6, 240-pounder:. Decent numbers, good film, good offer list. Wallin had five sacks for American River, but his Hudl highlight film shows a variety of good plays made as a pass rusher and a run defender. He can run around a lineman or bull a tackle back into the quarterback. He can chase down a back laterally and also get his hands up in the passing lane. Offers from Oregon State, Kansas and Indiana indicate Wallin has a desirable skillset beyond an immediate need at Nebraska.
McKewon: Matt Rhule’s ‘mission’ is possible at Nebraska – with patience
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule must do well in a recruit’s living room, if the stump speeches he gives to Nebraska fans — like the one on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena — are much indication. While Rhule quipped that sometimes the best move in public speaking...
How to watch the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament
The schedule has been set for the college volleyball Final Four in Omaha this week. The four teams competing for a national title at CHI Health Center: San Diego, Texas, Louisville and Pittsburgh. The first national semifinal will be Texas vs. San Diego at 6 p.m. Thursday. The match will...
LSW's Kennadi Williams commits to Nebraska to play softball and basketball
Lincoln Southwest multi-sport standout Kennadi Williams announced Sunday her commitment to the Nebraska softball and women's basketball programs. Williams revealed the news in an Instagram post. "I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for all the love and support!" she wrote. "I can't wait to be a...
Quarterback William Watson decommits from Nebraska’s 2023 class
Another Husker football recruit with close ties to a former assistant will no longer be a part of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. Quarterback recruit William "Pop" Watson III announced on Sunday that he is decommitting from Nebraska and will play for Virginia Tech instead. The Springfield, Massachusetts, product was heavily recruited by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who initially offered Watson while he coached for UMass and Pittsburgh.
Huskers shake off slow start, down Samford for third straight win
The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up its third straight win Saturday night with a 71-46 victory over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers recorded their lowest-scoring first half in program history but were able to overcome it thanks to a 29-point third quarter and double-doubles from Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner. Markowski finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Weidner had 15 and 11 respectively. Jaz Shelley also added 15 points in the win.
'This is a mission for us' Matt Rhule pumps up Husker crowd with halftime speech
LINCOLN — He walked out before the steam burst and, minutes later, had one last thing to say as the Husker band blared the fight song. “GO BIG RED!” That was Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule’s final thought to an approving Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd Saturday afternoon. Rhule, hired two weeks ago, appeared by himself at halftime of the NU-Purdue men’s basketball game, walking out before his name was called and ceremonial steam blasted from several machines.
Nebraska volleyball setter Anni Evans enters transfer portal
Nebraska volleyball player Anni Evans has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal database, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. That allows other schools to recruit her. Evans could have two more years of eligibility. The walk-on from Waverly appeared in 27 matches this season, including as a starter in the two-setter rotation during the NCAA Tournament.
Amie Just: Saturday proved one thing for Nebrasketball: Don't count out the Fighting Freds
One word came to mind for Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. In the moment, Hoiberg stood near the scorer’s table with his hands on his hips as he watched not one, not two, not three, but four shots after offensive rebounds clank off the rim on a crucial possession late in the second half against No. 4 Purdue.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Editorial: Will new leaders risk fixing our property taxes?
In less than a month, rural Nebraskans will begin watching a new governor and Legislature choose their answer to a question posed here before:. Will the 108th Legislature be the one to finally “grasp the nettle” (meaning “tackle a difficulty boldly”) of unequal property tax burdens across Nebraska?
Letter to the Editor: 'The Good Life' or good health?
"Nebraska ... The Good Life" is proudly printed on traffic signs seen when crossing our state line. Maybe every Nebraskan has in some way received some financial health from Nebraska's $7.5 billion-plus livestock industry, but is money the most important criteria to experience a "good life"?. What about being in...
Nebraska work camp inmate dies in McCook hospital
A 47-year-old inmate in the Nebraska Department of Corrections died Saturday at a McCook hospital. Robert Weindorff, who was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, began serving a sentence of three to 10 years in February. He was convicted in Buffalo County of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
