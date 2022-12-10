Drive-thru Santa event hosted by the Resource Exchange

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Resource Exchange (TRE) hosted a Drive-Thru Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Attending families received festive treat bags from cheerful elves while on their exciting journey to meet the Big Man in Red.

Volunteers from TRE, the Empty Stocking Fund, and fifteen additional local human services agencies gathered in the TRE parking lot to spread holiday cheer in a fun, family-friendly setting. Families made their way through the parking lot, which featured area sports team mascots, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and other surprises.

“I think that this event is so meaningful because not only is this event just a great and fun way to celebrate the holiday in such a meaningful community setting and bringing a lot of people together, but it’s also a really friendly, inclusive environment for families of children with disabilities,” said Julie White, Marketing & Communications Director at TRE.

A suggested $10 donation per car benefited the Empty Stocking Fund, TRE’s partnering agency. The event was open to the public with drive-ups welcomed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.