wuzr.com
Knox County Sports Recap for Tuesday, 12/13
(Girls BB– Rivet Loses at North) In High School girls basketball action from last night…Evansville North beat Vincennes Rivet 48-31. Rivet was led by Kenadee Frey with 15 points while Lexi Frey chipped in 12. The Patriots drop to 6-4. (LHS Frosh Split With North) The Lincoln Freshman...
wuzr.com
New VU Student Trustee Seated on VU Board
The newest Vincennes University trustee has been sworn in on the school’s Board of Trustees. Greencastle, Indiana’s Gay Baugh took the oath of office this week after being appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb. Baugh is a junior at VU; she is on pace to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
wuzr.com
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
wuzr.com
Mayor Yochum Reminds All of Coming Washington Avenue Work
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone of the coming work on Washington Avenue starting next year. The work will affect Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Mayor Yochum says the type of work is similar to the nearly-completed Main Street project, but on a much-larger scale. Yochum...
wuzr.com
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
wuzr.com
Wreaths Across America Deadline is Thursday
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline is this Thursday, December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony this coming Saturday. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15 dollars each; orders...
wuzr.com
Gibson County Snow Geese Catch Avian Flu
Avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and other water birds from western Gibson County. More than 100,000 snow geese are currently present in western Gibson County. Approximately 700 geese, primarily snow geese, have recently been found dead. Indiana is one of multiple states in which the current strain...
wuzr.com
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
wuzr.com
City, County Groups Plan Meetings For Tonight
Various groups have meetings planned for the second Monday of December. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p.m. Board members will consider a change order for the Pantheon project. It will be the eighth change order for the work at the building at Fifth and Main. Also, the Vincennes City Council will meet tonight at six; both sessions will be at Vincennes City Hall.
wuzr.com
Shop With a Cop Turns 25 Today, With Shopping Trip This Morning
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is this morning. The morning starts with a parade of public safety vehicles, and the buses of kids from Head Start locations in Vincennes and Bicknell. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. Every...
wuzr.com
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Stolen Car
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday morning for Possession of Cocaine and a Stolen Vehicle following a traffic stop on State Road 54 near Sullivan. Sheriff Clark Cottom says Deputy Cole Boatright pulled over 50-year-old Markeith Brown of Bloomington around 2:00 A.M....
wuzr.com
Delphi Murder Suspect Seeking More Public Funds
The defense for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders, says they need more public funds to plead his case. They say they need the extra cash to pay for expert witnesses to testify and pay for their own defense investigation. A special judge is planning a private hearing...
