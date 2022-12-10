Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
WILX-TV
Local College Football Headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
WILX-TV
In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year. MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
WILX-TV
Valery Plata Ties for Third at Q-Series, Earns Full LPGA Tour Status
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Former Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata fired a 3-under par 69 to finish the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Q-Series with a 25-under par 549 and tied for third place, earning her full status on the LPGA Tour. “I’m still kind of...
WILX-TV
Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
MLive.com
3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal
KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
WILX-TV
Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus. Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
WILX-TV
Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year of 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following...
WILX-TV
Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122
A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
