Fowler, MI

WILX-TV

Local College Football Headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman receiver Germy Bernard entered his name Monday into the transfer portal. Bernard caught two touchdown passes this past season and had 128 total receiving yards. Central Michigan running back Lou Nichols declared for the NFL draft giving up his remaining college eligibility; and Michigan State punter Bryce Barringer and Michigan running back Blake Corum were both named first team All Americans by the Associated Press.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: College hockey schedules are ridiculous

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The college hockey schedules in my view are ridiculous every year. MSU is trying to sell tickets with a good team but there are now two home games through a 55-day period in the heart of the season. 17 days off now until the end of December and the final home game February 10th, two months before the Red Wings’ final regular season home game.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hauser scores 22 points in Michigan State’s easy victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joey Hauser scored 22 points, A.J. Hoggard had 17 and Michigan State rolled past Brown 68-50. Hauser was 9-of-13 shooting with four assists, and passed 1,000 career points. Tyson Walker added 10 points for the Spartans (7-4), who shot 42%. Michigan State had a comfortable...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3 WMU football players commit to Power-5 teams via transfer portal

KALAMAZOO, MI – In addition to a new coaching staff in place, Western Michigan’s football depth chart will look significantly different in 2023, after a trio of starters decided to continue their careers at Power-Five programs. Top running back Sean Tyler committed to Oklahoma State on Monday, while...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Spartan Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3/4 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) - Against one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation, the Michigan State women’s basketball team fell short against No. 3/4 Ohio State, 74-68, Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena in Columbus. Leading by as many as 18 in the first half, the Spartans got...
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

Cascades Humane Society hosts ‘Read Aloud’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Cascades Humane Society in Jackson is hosting a Holiday Read Aloud event Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., author and East Lansing resident Stephen Ruthenberg will visit to read books from his Best Friends series. It’s also possible some furry friends may stop by to say hello.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing presents Participatory Budget Nights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join Mayor Andy Schor at the City of Lansing’s Participatory Budget Nights. Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the City’s budget process and share their ideas on priorities for the year of 2024. Upcoming Participatory Budget Nights include the following...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sensory friendly Santa visits Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sensory-friendly Santa is coming to town on Tuesday. The Williamston Community Autism Inclusion Group and the Mayor of Williamston were able to secure a location for a Sensory Santa for kids who have sensory dysfunction or a sensory processing disorder. This will take place on...
WILLIAMSTON, MI
100.7 WITL

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122

A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI

