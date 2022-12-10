Read full article on original website
Joseph Broussard
3d ago
I'm glad I read this because I was going to vote against it I'm not for amendments normally but if this stops non-citizens and people that are not from the state voting I'm all for it
Reply(3)
3
Related
wrkf.org
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
With his upset win Saturday to the Public Service Commission, Davante Lewis became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to a state-level office in Louisiana. He is also the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected in state history. “I think it’s important that our elected officials start to reflect...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
KTBS
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution
Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Lake Charles American Press
Several state, local issues on today’s ballot
It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
WDSU
Louisiana Dec. 10 election results
The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
bizmagsb.com
Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’
(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
KTBS
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
WDSU
River Parish residents elected new public service commissioner
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — River Parish residents have elected a new public service commissioner in a runoff on Dec. 10. Don't see results? Tap here. Davante Lewis is the projected winner of the race, ousting incumbent Lambert C. Boissiere. Lewis secured 58 percent of the vote over Boissiere.
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
NOLA.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
KTBS
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
marinelink.com
Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project
The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED) A public-private partnership between the state of Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans and two global maritime industry leaders will build a...
NOLA.com
Man with medical emergency airlifted from oil rig off Louisiana's coast, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man Monday from an oil rig off Louisiana's coast, authorities said. The 60-year-old worker was having stroke-like symptoms on a rig that's 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. They were called at 2:21 a.m. Monday to bring him to New Orleans.
Comments / 5