Louisiana State

Joseph Broussard
3d ago

I'm glad I read this because I was going to vote against it I'm not for amendments normally but if this stops non-citizens and people that are not from the state voting I'm all for it

KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Several state, local issues on today’s ballot

It’s decision day for voters in Southwest Louisiana with local runoffs and three proposed constitutional amendments among items on area ballots. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Voters should bring an ID with them...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana Dec. 10 election results

The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’

(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

What to know for Election Day Dec. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
marinelink.com

Louisiana Announces $1.8 Billion Port Expansion Project

The new Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish will be able to serve vessels of all sizes, dramatically increasing the state's import and export capacity. (Photo: LED) A public-private partnership between the state of Louisiana, the Port of New Orleans and two global maritime industry leaders will build a...
LOUISIANA STATE

