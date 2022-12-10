ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

fox56news.com

Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items

As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'

Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey.
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages

Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022

Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach

Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass

Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man recovering after Lexington stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting

The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries

Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she's removed from children's bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville beats Kentucky for 6th straight game in women’s hoops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass is as entertaining of a rivalry as any in college sports, with Kentucky and Louisville battling across all sports. The rivalry in women’s basketball has traditionally gone Kentucky’s way, but has leaned towards Louisville recently. The trend continued on Sunday as the Cardinals won their 6th straight over the Wildcats.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
LEXINGTON, KY

