Kentucky representative pre-files bill to institute 1 minute silent prayer, medication in schools
KY Rep. Dan Fister pre-files a bill to institute 1-minute silent prayer or meditation in schools.
Man known as ‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in eastern Kentucky
A man known across the state as the "Bogus Beggar" was arrested over the weekend for allegedly committing the same crime that prompted his nickname.
Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items
As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need.
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Medical Marijuana Order Enters Uncharted Territory
The executive order, which automatically pardons Kentuckians buying pot outside of the Commonwealth for documented medical needs, soon goes into effect, but basic details remain unclear.
Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal text messages
Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams.
Evening weather forecast: 12/12/2022
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2022.
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams …. In an appearance on Tamron Hall on Monday, the young activist group was awarded for their work. Ky. attorney general calls on FCC to stop illegal …. Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition pushing to stop text message scams. Deputy killed...
Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass
Great Crossing wins Billy Hicks Classic over Frederick Douglass
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Soda pop supports ‘Shop With a Cop’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – Walmart and Pepsi are working with Kentucky State Police to provide a Merry Christmas to kids in the Post 9 area. The annual “Shop With a Cop” promotion raises money for area law enforcement agencies to use during their Christmas outreach events. For each two-liter of participating Pepsi products sold, $.10 is donated to the program.
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night.
What to do if your child swallows lithium button batteries
Dr. Neha Patel started a wall of shame where she stores items she's removed from children's bodies over the years, among them lithium button batteries.
Lexington’s “Shop with a Cop” holiday event returns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s every kid’s dream to fill a cart up with any toys that they want, and 227 Fayette County kids got to do just that with the help of Lexington police officers. “It is a great experience, not just for the children and of...
Louisville beats Kentucky for 6th straight game in women’s hoops
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass is as entertaining of a rivalry as any in college sports, with Kentucky and Louisville battling across all sports. The rivalry in women’s basketball has traditionally gone Kentucky’s way, but has leaned towards Louisville recently. The trend continued on Sunday as the Cardinals won their 6th straight over the Wildcats.
Devine Carama begins 50-hour walk to raise money for coat drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington activist Devine Carama officially began a 50-hour walk this morning in hopes of raising $50,000 toward Believing in Forever’s annual “A Coat to Keep the Cold Away” youth coat drive. Carama said the organization has seen a 40 percent increase in requests...
