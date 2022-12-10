Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
wuzr.com
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
wamwamfm.com
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu
A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
wuzr.com
wuzr.com
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This Month
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
WOWO News
New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
wuzr.com
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
WISH-TV
3 days of nighttime traffic stoppages along I-465 set to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The I-69 Finish Line Project will cause 20-minute stoppages on I-465 between State Road 37 and Harding Street early this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday. Utility crews will be working on power lines Monday through Wednesday. Drivers should expect intermittent traffic stoppages between...
wuzr.com
Mayor Yochum Reminds All of Coming Washington Avenue Work
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone of the coming work on Washington Avenue starting next year. The work will affect Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Mayor Yochum says the type of work is similar to the nearly-completed Main Street project, but on a much-larger scale. Yochum...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
wuzr.com
New VU Student Trustee Seated on VU Board
The newest Vincennes University trustee has been sworn in on the school’s Board of Trustees. Greencastle, Indiana’s Gay Baugh took the oath of office this week after being appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb. Baugh is a junior at VU; she is on pace to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
bsquarebulletin.com
At least 3 gone from Monroe County health department staff
On Friday, The B Square received an anonymous tip that Monroe County’s health department had implemented “a large layoff” without informing the local food services industry. Stephen Pritchard, who is vice president of the board of health, was reached by The B Square on Saturday morning for...
