ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

BLAC Fridays Playlist: We’re Rooting for Black

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

This week was both rewarding and tough at the same time. I experienced death in my family and the birthday of my 80-year-old mother so it’s hard to feel sad when we have so much celebrating to do while we’re still here.

“Elected to be the villain and certified a menace

Holdin’ it down since I paroled up outta prison

You heard about me, you just didn’t know it was me

All the treacherous, evil deeds of the D you never see.”

~ TRICK TRICK

This week, BLAC features a handful of businesses and people that are making us proud, from the work of stylist Daun Green to the author Denise Crittendon , we are always rooting for Black. Even during one of the busiest and emotionally charged times of the year, we still bring you stories on how to support Black holiday films , Black advent calendars and even Black dolls to help build children’s self esteem. We’ve got you covered because at the end of the day, we’re all we got.

We want to especially patronize the artistic work of local artists, James Charles Morris and the Detroit filmmakers, The Chedda Boys as they carve out their artistic expressions and as always try something sweet this weekend with our Black folks recipes on Pecan Pie and Peach cobbler .

If you ever wanted a Pro Black BLAC Playlist this week is for you.

Until next week;

Be Black, be proud and be aware.

Darralynn and Team BLAC

The post BLAC Fridays Playlist: We’re Rooting for Black appeared first on BLAC Media .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Is ‘Violent Night’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It looks like Demogorgan-fighting skills are transferable after all as David Harbour seems to be taking what he learned from his Stranger Things role to his new gig as Santa Claus in the movie Violent Night. When a team of paramilitaries breaks into a wealthy home and holds a family...
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

Racial slur hurled during Christmas performance

(CBS DETROIT) - Concertgoers were in for a surprise last week at Detroit Symphony Orchestra's concert. A racial slur was screamed at one point during the Christmas performance.  A lover of music, Matt Totsky frequents concerts all across metro Detroit. He took his family along with him for the holiday performance."I bought the tickets because it was Charlie Brown's Christmas music from that TV special, which I love," According to Totsky.During the nearly two-hour-long event, someone reportedly hurled a racial slur aimed at the African American performers. The group of performers was Cyrus Chestnut and friends."It was kinda a collective gasp..like...
DETROIT, MI
Variety

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
Cinemablend

Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake

It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
MAINE STATE
102.5 The Bone

Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...
BlackAmericaWeb

EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Depo Talks About Filming One of ‘Babylon’s Toughest Scenes

Jovan Adepo (Fences) puts on a masterful performance in Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-hopeful Babylon. One scene, in particular, featuring Adepo will definitely spark a conversation.  The film tells the history of Hollywood’s evolution while highlighting the wild parties and drug use in the industry during its infancy in the 1920s. Adepo plays Sidney Palmer, a brilliant […]
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

721
Followers
495
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 20 years, BLAC has represented the many diverse and brilliant voices of the Black community, providing in-depth stories and ideas that resonate with our audience.

 https://blac.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy