Various groups have meetings planned for the second Monday of December. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at five p.m. Board members will consider a change order for the Pantheon project. It will be the eighth change order for the work at the building at Fifth and Main. Also, the Vincennes City Council will meet tonight at six; both sessions will be at Vincennes City Hall.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO