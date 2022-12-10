Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Local YMCA has a new Marketing Director
The Vincennes YMCA has a new Marketing Director. Colton White is a 2017 graduate of Pike Central High School in Petersburg…. White was a standout athlete in high school and college in baseball and basketball. Meanwhile prices are changing for membership at the YMCA. Membership Director Bill Davis says the...
wuzr.com
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
wuzr.com
Will EVSC’s Proposed Calendar Negatively Affect the Fall Festival in Evansville?
During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville. EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival. The proposed...
wuzr.com
Wreaths Across America Deadline is Thursday
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline is this Thursday, December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony this coming Saturday. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15 dollars each; orders...
wuzr.com
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
Free food pantries could open near you: Here’s how
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday afternoon, a “Free Little Pantry Box” opened up along West Michigan Street in Evansville. The hopes of the project were to provide unexpired, non-perishable food for those living in food deserts. “The goal of the Free Little Food Pantry program is simple: to provide our neighbors with low-barrier access to […]
Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
wuzr.com
Shop With a Cop Turns 25 Today, With Shopping Trip This Morning
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is this morning. The morning starts with a parade of public safety vehicles, and the buses of kids from Head Start locations in Vincennes and Bicknell. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. Every...
wuzr.com
Mayor Yochum Reminds All of Coming Washington Avenue Work
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone of the coming work on Washington Avenue starting next year. The work will affect Washington Avenue from Emison Avenue northeastward to Belle Crossing. Mayor Yochum says the type of work is similar to the nearly-completed Main Street project, but on a much-larger scale. Yochum...
wuzr.com
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
Spencer County community leader receives Sachem Award
Lincoln City, Ind. (WEHT) – In America’s Christmas hometown, a woman known by nearly everyone there is getting recognized with the state’s highest award. During a special ceremony at Heritage Hills High School Pat Koch received a Sachem Award, a rare and prestigious honor. “It feels unreal; it feels happy, it feels humbling. I am […]
wuzr.com
New VU Student Trustee Seated on VU Board
The newest Vincennes University trustee has been sworn in on the school’s Board of Trustees. Greencastle, Indiana’s Gay Baugh took the oath of office this week after being appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb. Baugh is a junior at VU; she is on pace to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
wamwamfm.com
Mark A. Traylor
Mark A. Traylor, 64, of Washington, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Monday, December 5, 2022. Mark was born on February 3, 1958, in Daviess County to Gladys (Wathen) and Donald J. (Joe) Traylor. He graduated from Barr-Reeve High School in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Indiana State University (ISU) in 1980. Mark and Tami (Waller) Traylor were married from 1988-2015 and shared their hearts and home with two nephews – Dylan and Shane – and two nieces – Elizabeth and Emily who became their family and were absorbed lovingly into Mark’s extended Traylor family. Mark’s immediate family also included his son Justin Harris (Meredith) and granddaughters CeCe (16) and Lily (12).
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Neighbors concerned about location, design of new home in historic Jasper neighborhood
Several residents were in attendance at last week’s Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to remonstrate the addition of a two-story home at the corner of Beckman and Kundeck streets. Henke Properties and Design Properties are listed as the owners of an empty 0.22-acre lot at the corner. The...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 12, 2022
Speeding: Larry R. Woods; Amy D. Litkenhus; Briar J. Williams; Danielle S. Stout; Robin L. Murphey; Kendra N. Green; Zachary T. Goad, $141; Dominic B. Knebel, found guilty, $141. Disregarding Stop Sign: Savanna A. Small; Gregory A. Jeffries, $141. Failure to Yield Left Turn: Hannah N. Schulz, $141. Speeding in...
wevv.com
Former Reitz High School student-athlete killed in weekend crash
A former Reitz High School student-athlete from Evansville, Indiana, was killed in a crash that happened over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Officer on Monday identified 20-year-old Jacob Andrew Jochum of Evansville as the victim who died in the crash, which happened on Sunday in the area Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
WTHI
Cases of avian flu discovered in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Avian flu has been confirmed in birds in Gibson County, Indiana. The disease was confirmed in snow geese and other water birds. About 700 birds have been found dead, presumably from the disease. If you see sick wild birds or find a large number of...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
