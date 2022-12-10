Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WLUC
Gogebic Range Trail Authority to open new snowmobile trail this week
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new section of Gogebic County Snowmobile Trail 2 could open as soon as Wednesday, according to the Gogebic Range Trail Authority and Snowmobile Club (GRTA). The GRTA posted on Facebook that it began dozing the section of trail Monday morning within Gogebic County Road...
Whitmer announces 9 infrastructure projects that will rebuild local roads in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that city and county road agencies will receive $3.3 million in grants to rebuild roads in nine different areas in Michigan.In a news release from the governor's office, Whitmer says the nine areas receiving the grants include the cities of Alpena, Battle Creek, Corunna and Midland, along with the Alpena County Road Commission, Chippewa County Road Commission, Mecosta County Road Commission, Monroe County Road Commission and the St. Clair County Road Commission."Today's road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at...
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
State approves reroute of crucial U.P. snowmobile trail
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – This week, the state approved a reroute of an important Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail segment, allowing it to remain open this winter, officials announced. The trail serves as a crucial part of the winter tourism economy for several western U.P. communities. In September, the new...
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Amnicon Lake, Iron County, Minnesota, Hayward Area
Drift Dodgers Snowmobile Club was founded in 1967 in Amnicon Lake Wisconsin. We are still going strong and our volunteers maintain over 84 miles of snowmobile trails in the Northwest quadrant of Douglas County including trails right in the City of Superior, and three trails that connect with Minnesota. We have monthly meetings at our club shop in Amnicon Lake, the second Monday of the month at 6 pm September - April. We also run Bingo from April - November as a club fundraiser every Thursday @ The Belgian Club in Superior. We are always looking for new members who want to lend a hand in getting trails ready for the season, or that are just wanting to get out and meet new people to ride with. New for this year a new warming shelter has been built on the Gandy Dancer trail and 41 intersections, with a restroom. This will be a great place to stop and take a break when out on the trails.
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Winter at Tahquamenon Falls State Park
Autumn at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is a much-heralded yearly event. And with good reason. The colorful trees paint a pallet of color so rich it drives tourists from all over the world to come and visit. But an argument can be made that the camera-toting...
WLUC
Breakfast fundraisers supports Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain held a breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning. All of the money raised will be donated to the Iron Mountain Saint Vincent De Paul food pantry. In addition to the breakfast, it also had a bake sale and raffle for a signed Packers football. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
St. Joseph Catholic Parish in St. Johns files federal complaint against AG, MDCR
Attorney General Dana Nessel is being sued in federal court by St. Joseph's Parish in St. Johns, who says their constitutional rights are being violated by an updated civil rights law.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
