IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
IGN
Goodness Level Check
Goodness Level Check is Stitch's first Friendship Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest will have you tasked with lowering Stitch's badness level and working to mend his relationship with Donald Duck, who is fed up with his pranks. This quest guide will explain everything you need to know about...
IGN
How to Get Costly Punch
Costly Punch is widely considered to be the best move in Crisis Core. While it has 38 base damage, this amount increases the more HP you have (with the slight exception of HP Breaks), meaning it can easily exceed 99,999 damage. This page of IGN’s Crisis Core guide details everything you need to know about it, including how it works, and how to get it.
IGN
New Features in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is the second title on the Nintendo Switch, and while it shares many similarities to Three Houses, many of its features have been expanded on our outright changed in favor of brand new mechanics. The following page includes a brief overview of all the new features found...
IGN
All Festive Duties
From catching festive fish, building a Snowman, and wrapping Christmas gifts for your village characters, our Festive Duties guide will help you complete all five unique duty quests, as well as detail all the unique holiday rewards that are available to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. How to Complete All...
That annoying ringing, buzzing and hissing in the ear – a hearing specialist offers tips to turn down the tinnitus
Not a week goes by when I don’t see someone in my clinic complaining of a strange and constant phantom sound in one of their ears, or in both ears. The noise is loud, distracting and scary – and it doesn’t go away. The kind of sound varies from patient to patient: buzzing, blowing, hissing, ringing, roaring, rumbling, whooshing or a combination thereof. But whatever the sound, the condition is called tinnitus. And one thing tinnitus patients have in common is that the sound is not an external one. Instead, the noise is literally inside their head. As a neurotologist – that’s...
IGN
The Best Steam Deck Accessories (Late 2022) - Budget to Best
Now that the Valve Steam Deck is in the hands of so many more new owners, we at Budget to Best want to help get you set up with some of the best accessories you can get for the Steam Deck! Whether you're looking to protect your investment with a dBrand screen protector, making sure your Steam Deck is powered up at all times no matter where you are with an Anker powerbank, or you're looking for nice set of earbuds to block out the train noise on your morning commute, we've got you covered!
IGN
This RPG Lets Your Solve Every Problem With Soccer
It’s not difficult to see where the inspiration for Panic Barn’s Soccer Story came from. Its similarities to Golf Story are undeniable, but unfortunately so is the gulf in quality between them. Soccer story packs a really charming aesthetic and has a fun premise about saving the titular sport from obsolescence. However, it lacks the challenging gameplay and impeccable comedic sensibility that set Golf Story apart.
IGN
Maren the Student
Pokemon: Pikachu (Lv. 17), Misdreavus (Lv. 17) Located south of the West Province (Area One) Pokemon Center near one tree close to the beach area.
IGN
Gerard the Student
Pokemon: Lycanroc (Lv. 25), Scyther (Lv. 25) Located southwest of the East Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center next to a large dirt mound.
IGN
The Lost Lindwyrms - The Plains 1
Once you've arrived in this region, you'll be able to locate an elevated area with a tower housing a Celestial Altar, and occupied by Seidr. To get up here, you'll need to circle around from the South-East, close to the zipline that takes you down to The Sinkholes.
IGN
Adult Swim Yule Log Review
On Sunday, Dec. 11, Adult Swim debuted a surprise feature-length horror movie called Adult Swim Yule Log. It is now available to stream on HBO Max. From writer and director Casper Kelly — the madman behind viral short “Too Many Cooks” and Mandy’s Cheddar Goblin — comes Adult Swim Yule Log. It is, as presumed, anything but your standard recording of a flickering fire on loop. In “Too Many Cooks” fashion, the traditional holiday video becomes an absurd flavor of Christmas Horror on a shoestring budget. Think along the lines of ThanksKilling, specifically the out-of-bounds ThanksKilling 3, in terms of how Kelly turns a flaming log into a Christmas Horror antagonist. Adult Swim’s first fright flick is in the vein of schlocky ‘80s midnighters, where chaos trumps coherency. Maybe burn this hallucinogenic strain after you already have the munchies?
IGN
Reunion Cast - Voice Actors
On this page of IGN’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, you can find a detailed list of the voice actors playing every major character in the game. Along with a new visual facelift, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion features a brand new voice cast for some of the game’s key characters, possibly to maintain consistency with Final Fantasy VII: Remake’s voice cast. In the section below you’ll find a list telling you who’s who in this brand new version of Crisis Core.
IGN
The Applecore - Yggdrasil Rift 1
This Yggdrasil Rift contains one of the six Lindwyrms you need to complete the Favor, The Lost Lindwyrms, but the journey to its location in The Applecore is quite a lengthy one because it's at the Northern end of the titular mine. That means you have to backtrack all the way back through the mine from Sverd Sands to the South. Buckle up!
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
This tips and tricks page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, and videos!
IGN
PlayStation 5 with Detachable Disc Drive and Uncharted Franchise Get New Updates; Sony PS plus Subscriptions Discounts Live
PlayStation 5's have been receiving new chassis for quite some time now, which help with reducing the overall weight of the system. Earlier, we spoke about a PlayStation 5 chassis that would consist of a detachable disc drive. The drive could be connected to the console via USB-C connection and could be sold separately or in a bundle. It was rumored to release in September 2023.
IGN
Dead Space: Rewriting and Improving the Story of a Horror Classic - IGN First
The original Dead Space is a video games classic, and a horror story fondly remembered by many. The tale of one engineer fighting to survive within the gloomy, corpse-filled corridors of a dead mining ship left a lasting impression, and so when it came to the remake developer EA Motive has been careful in how it approached the narrative.
IGN
PS5 Video Games for $29.99 Each (Including Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank)
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. Fortunately, like all video games, PS5 games eventually go down in price, irregardless of how good the games are. The games listed here are very good and right now they also happen to be the cheapest PS5 games out there.
IGN
Kastov-74U Attachments
Kastov-74U Best for closer engagements, the Kastov-74U assault rifle is a bit less accurate than the mainstay M4 but still is a good choice if you plan to get up close and personal to your enemies. Just don't get too far away, or you will have a bit of a harder time hitting your targets.
