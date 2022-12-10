ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday night and sheriff's office investigators are looking for the suspects. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to 1865 Palisades Drive on a shooting call. There, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the right bicep.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Jury selection begins in Park Layne murder

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jury selection started Monday in Clark County for a man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend. Noel Coles is accused of killing Jackie Coles who was found dead in her Park Layne home on Aug. 24, 2021. Noel was arrested in Indiana and brought back...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for vandalism suspect

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of damaging the Women's Centers Of Ohio, located at 5250 N. Dixie Drive. The Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who spray painted the building...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

57 Montgomery County homicide victims honored at annual memorial service

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 57 victims of homicide in Montgomery County in 2022 were honored at the 32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service on Monday, December 12. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has hosted the annual memorial service for over three decades, in honor of those who lost their lives due to violence in Montgomery County. The service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Warren County man sentenced for raping, molesting children

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for raping and molesting children for a seven-year period. John Reynolds must also register as a Tier III sex offender. Reynolds pleaded guilty to one count of rape and three counts of gross...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

2 men charged with placing credit card skimmers on gas pumps

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two Cuban nationals are facing federal charges for allegedly placing skimmers on gas pumps to steal credit card data. Yasmany Ulacia Garcia, 34, and Luis Ernesto Vigil Ochoa, 29, were arrested in Dayton by police officers on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the criminal complaint, the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Services announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Funeral services have been announced for former Miamisburg Mayor Dick Church Jr. Church for who was the longest serving mayor in the history of Miamisburg (28 years) died Thursday, Dec. 8 after a brief illness. He was 81. Visitation will be held in the Richard C....
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Woman found dead after being shot in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- A woman was discovered dead in Richmond early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the 100 block of Randolph Street at about 4 a.m. on a person being shot. 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond was found dead by police with...
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Butler County auditor set to go on trial on corruption charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is set to go on trial Monday. He was recently re-elected while facing six charges related to public corruption, including bribery. Most of the charges are related to an attempt to get land developed along Hamilton Mason Road. Reynolds and/or...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Xenia Community Schools renewal levy fails by one vote following automatic recount

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Board of Elections certified Monday that the renewal levy for Xenia Community Schools has failed by one vote. The levy renewal was initially certified as passing by a small margin, the final count for Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot was determined to be a tie, triggering an automatic recount process, according to the school district.
XENIA, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton 2023 budget approved after an emotional long special meeting

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --- After disagreeing over the city budget for 2023, Dayton city leaders have reach an agreement. A special Dayton City Commission meeting went on for hours with the commissioners, mayor, and community members voicing their concerns. Dayton Mayor Jeffery J. Mims Jr. and City Manager Shelley Dickstein...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton City Commission holds special meeting to discuss 2023 budget

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A special Dayton City Commission meeting with the 2023 budget resolution on the agenda ended after approximately three hours of discussion. After hearing from commissioners and public comments totaling 20 people, Dayton City Commission approved the topics from the special meeting. The commission had until Wednesday...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State University holds fall commencement

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Nearly 1,157 students are to graduate at fall commencement ceremonies at Wright State University. The graduates will join more than 120,000 alumni who are making a difference throughout Raider Country, all over Ohio, across the nation and around the world. A ceremony for graduate students was...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Graveside services held for award winning filmmaker Julia Reichert

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family and friends gathered for graveside services for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert on Saturday. Reichert died at her home in Yellow Springs on Thursday, Dec. 1. Reichert was 76. Reichert and Steve Bognar together produced the Oscar-winning documentary “American Factory,” about the Fuyao Glass facility in...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Flyers name Trevor Andrews as head football coach

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton has named Trevor Andrews, a former Flyer safety, as the school's next football coach. Andrews succeeds Rick Chamberlin, who had served as Flyers head coach since 2008. Andrews played under Chamberlin, who at the time was defensive coordinator. RELATED COVERAGE:. Andrews was...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy