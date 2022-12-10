Play some reindeer games for a good cause in Bridgeport

The Connecticut Wolves Lacrosse are holding the 2022 Reindeer Games to help support local organizations!

The Reindeer Games will help support Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse & Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Puglio Park Turf Fields. Organizers say it is a fun, festive event where all players dress in holiday costumes.

There will be prizes for the 'best holiday themed team name,' as well as 'best team outfit.'

The event is open to boys in grades three through high school and girls in grades five through high school.

There will be a collection of gently used coats and boots of all sizes, as well as lacrosse equipment.

Also at the event, the McGrath family will be presenting their first donation from the Jimmy McGrath Foundation to Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse. The foundation was created to remember Fairfield Prep lacrosse player Jimmy McGrath, who was killed at a party in May .

The McGrath family says the goal of the foundation is to support charities and youth sports in underprivileged areas, mental health organizations and first responders.

Click here for more information and to register.