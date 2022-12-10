ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

76ers De'Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up.

“I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My mom had Elton Brand’s jersey, Corey Maggette, Gilbert Arenas. So remember seeing all those in her closet.”

Melton doubled down when asked about his Clippers fandom, mentioning that he actually rooted hard against the Lakers and wanted the Clippers to win multiple championships.

"For sure," Melton said. "For sure. I wanted the Clippers to win four or five championships when I was younger. So it's just crazy to see [Elton Brand] now and how everything unfolded, especially with Doc."

Melton is such a Clipper fan, he revealed that he actually has extra motivation facing the Lakers tonight - Melton has fond memories of rooting against the Lakers growing up.

"We got to beat the Lakers," Melton said. "Obviously, you got to beat the Lakers. A lot of my family they like the Lakers, but my mom and my sisters we are Clippers fans so."

De'Anthony Melton delivered exactly what he promised against the Lakers. He torched the team, putting up a ridiculous 33 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, on 11/16 field goals. De'Anthony Melton made Clipper fans proud on Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary NBA Star Died Sunday Morning

A legendary NBA star and former head coach reportedly died on Sunday morning. According to longtime Boston Celtics insider Bob Ryan, legendary NBA figure Paul Silas has died at the age of 79 years old. "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brittney Griner immediately dunked while playing basketball for first time in nearly 10 months

After spending a horrifyingly long time in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally returned home to the United States. The former WNBA champion was held in Russian captivity for nearly 300 days after Russian customs found vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She was sentenced to nine years in prison, but rumors of a prisoner swap proved to be accurate.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy