Artistry Restaurants will open a huge Park Avenue eatery celebrating the history of Winter Park
Artistry Restaurants, the Winter Park-based restaurant group behind Boca and Atlantic Beer & Oyster, are going large — like 6,700 square feet large — with their latest Park Avenue concept. The name of the restaurant is being finalized but, much like the vision, it will be a nod to the history of Winter Park. "We're going to create a uniquely Winter Park restaurant," says Artistry's chief concept officer, Daniel Harf. "We were intrigued by the history of the neighborhood, from how...
Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs Is An Amazing Experience. 6 Ways Disneyland Could Catch Up
After visiting Disney Springs I found a few places I want to bring to Downtown Disney.
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
bungalower
VIDEO: Orlando hosting Holiday Drone Show this Sunday at Lake Eola Park
The City of Orlando will be hosting a special Holiday Drone Show at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 11, in Lake Eola Park. The holiday drone light show was made possible by Visit Orlando and Sky Elements (Website), in honor of the season. The show will feature a display of 100 synchronized drones flying in formation over Lake Eola, to create beautiful holiday-themed designs in the night sky.
WDW News Today
Speaker at ‘The Future of Lake Nona’ Event Indicates That Disney Plans to Move Forward with Lake Nona Campus Project
Earlier this week, an event was held in Orlando called “The Future of Lake Nona”. At the event, Jessi Blakely, the Vice President of Tavistock Development Company, indicated that Disney’s plans for the Lake Nona campus are still moving forward. When Bob Iger supplanted Bob Chapek as...
disneydining.com
NOW OPEN: Universal Orlando Announces the Opening of New Attraction at CityWalk
Universal Orlando Resort has just announced the opening of a brand-new attraction at the park’s CityWalk district. Visiting the Orlando area soon and looking for something different to do with your time? Universal Orlando Resort is offering something new for individual guests, couples without kids, and families alike. Universal...
WESH
Orlando's Omar Jose Cardona hoping to be crowned winner of 'The Voice'
A central Florida singer is hoping to be crowned winner of "The Voice" this week. Omar Jose Cardona will take the stage Monday night for night one of the two-night finale. The teachers that shaped him will be joining thousands of others cheering him on. After weeks of trying to...
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Latest UPDATE On Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
A LOT has happened within the Walt Disney Company over the past month after Bob Iger stepped back into the role of CEO of the company after Bob Chapek stepped down. That means that a lot might change moving forward. Back in 2021, Disney purchased land in the Lake Nona...
Bay News 9
5 things to know about the Asian Lantern Festival
SANFORD, Fla. — A highly anticipated annual event in Seminole Country is underway, and it’s right in line with the holiday season. 1. The Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild features nearly 30 illuminated displays throughout the grounds of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. The lights help celebrate the art, beauty and culture of traditional lantern festivals in Asia.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Ohio-based Italian Restaurant to Make Florida Debut
Plans are underway for the restaurant to achieve a March 2023 opening.
orangeobserver.com
Disney project will add more than 1,300 units
Walt Disney World has chosen a developer and a location for its new affordable housing development, which will be built on about 80 acres in Southwest Orange, only a few miles from the theme park resort. The Michaels Organization, which has developed more than 55,000 units and manages more than...
Christmas Events in Lake County Florida: December 8-11, 2022
Are you looking for a fun holiday activity? Lake County still has plenty of Christmas tree lightings, parades, festivals, and events to get you into the Christmas spirit! Check out what's happening this weekend in Lake County, Florida below.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
WESH
Big cold front to bring storms, major cooldown
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another chilly start to our day, with areas of patchy fog and a few showers along our coast. Fog is expected to lift by late morning, but the coastal showers will be on and off throughout the day. Highs today once again reach the 70s. Tomorrow is expected to be warmer with highs in the lower 80s; however, that won’t last long as our next big front moves in on Thursday.
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's hot and new restaurants of fall 2022, according to Yelp [PHOTOS]
It's been a year. Between the November election, larger national stories (pour one out for Roe) and even globally, you can't deny we are in dire need of some good news after 2022 promptly beat our asses. Luckily, there are plenty of new, good things to check out. Yelp has...
Orlando legend Col. Joe Kittinger dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger has passed away at the age of 94. Kittinger was an internationally renowned pilot and balloonist. He set the record for the highest parachute jump and freefall Aug. 16, 1960 as part of Project Excelsior. Kittinger jumped from a high-altitude...
mynews13.com
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
