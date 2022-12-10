Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huge Herd of Elk Spotted Near Major Colorado Ski Town
Telluride, Colorado is known as one of the premiere skiing locations in the state, and it seems this massive elk herd wants to get in on the winter fun. This video below posted by Visit Telluride shows an incredibly large group of elk roaming through the Colorado countryside near the resort.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
WATCH: Two Skiers Get Caught in an Avalanche at Popular Ski Resort
In this clip, an avalanche proved incredibly dangerous to resort-goers, but luckily these two skiers escaped despite not having proper safety equipment. The incident was filmed from a chairlift at Vars La Forêt Blanche in the Hautes Alpes of France. The viral footage shows the two skiers caught in the horrific slide. The two were rescued, fortunately. Vars is aware of the video posted by big mountain ski competitor Wadeck Gorak and released a statement on the incident, which can be seen beneath the video.
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
This national park in Colorado is looking for volunteers to shoot and kill its elk
More than a decade after Rocky Mountain National Park used marksmen to kill elk because of overpopulation, another park is doing the same thing.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Parked police car sets off chain reaction down icy Oregon hill
An onlooker captured video of all of the collisions and chaos that ensued after the police SUV slid down a road, which snowfall and cold weather had turned into an icy slope. A parked police vehicle created a domino effect on Monday, Dec. 5, in Pendleton, Oregon, as it slid down an icy road into other vehicles parked along the curb.
Hiker Falls 1,000 Feet To Her Death After Slipping Off Ledge
In a tragic incident, a young woman plunged 1,000 feet to her death after falling off the edge of a cliff while hiking. According to reports, the 26-year-old was in the Italian Dolomites at the time. “The news that arrived this evening of the tragic death of the young Maria...
Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery
A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs
The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
Colorado Wildlife Officials Searching for Buck With Huge Fence Pole Attached to Its Antlers
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are on the hunt for a particular buck right now. The officials are looking for a buck that was photographed with a fence pole stuck in its antlers. According to reports, the deer was photographed recently walking around Colorado’s Teller County. The fence pole wrapped within the animal’s massive antlers.
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
Dozens of Cattle in Colorado Slaughtered by Mystery Predator That Left No Tracks
A cattle rancher in Colorado is baffled after dozens of his cattle were slaughtered in less than a month. Adding to the mystery is the fact that no one seems to know who or what is responsible for the killings. The evasive predator has reportedly left no tracks. The string...
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
