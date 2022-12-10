Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
fox32chicago.com
Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI
OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday
CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for woman accused of pepper spraying CTA bus driver
CHICAGO - CTA mass transit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say pepper sprayed a bus driver. The incident happened November 9 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island. The female suspect was seen in security video wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. She is...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
fox32chicago.com
Stolen vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into city truck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A stolen car burst into flames Monday morning after crashing into a Department of Streets & Sanitation truck in Lincoln Square. Four people were later arrested in connection to the incident after they were found hiding in a nearby garage. Around 10:43 a.m., police say they located a...
959theriver.com
Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
fox32chicago.com
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago grocery store launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive
CHICAGO - A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck." The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope. A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call. Two Chicago fire...
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US
About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas. As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention. What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
Roscoe Village restaurant rolls out special holiday menu to support local school
A popular restaurant in Roscoe Village is rolling out a special menu to put you in the holiday spirit.
fox32chicago.com
A letter to Fox 32 readers: Chicago media companies at odds with city over encrypted scanner transmissions
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
cwbchicago.com
At least 15 more robberies and carjackings reported in overnight sprees; more than 65 similar crimes since December 2
Chicago — Chicago police detectives are sifting through yet another stack of armed robbery reports today as another wave of at least 15 holdups, including some carjackings, were reported between late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Since December 2, similar sprees have claimed more than 50 robbery victims...
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop, find over 100 stolen parts
CHICAGO - Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters and other illegally obtained items while investigating a theft operation. On Friday, Glenwood Police Department said the patrol and investigation division busted a chop shop in the 200 block of Rose Street. Officers found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, several reciprocating...
