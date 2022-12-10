ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

fox32chicago.com

Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police help Santa bring gifts to families of fallen officers

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers gave Santa’s reindeers the day off Sunday and escorted the big guy to some very special homes. The two-day event was organized by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to bring cheer to the families of our city’s heroes. Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty the Snowman rode in a caravan of Chicago police SUV’s.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago nonprofit hosting annual Christmas shopping event this Friday

CHICAGO - Your Christmas list might be long, but is it 5,000 presents in five days long?. That's the goal and the deadline for one of Chicago’s longest serving community partners. Breakthrough Urban Ministries on Chicago’s West Side is getting ready for their annual Christmas shopping event. But they...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, who's family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
959theriver.com

Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry

Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
PLAINFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago grocery store launches 'Stuff A Truck' holiday food drive

CHICAGO - A major effort to give back, as local businesses are partnering with the Chicago Fire Department to "Stuff A Truck." The donations are going to a local food pantry called Nourishing Hope. A grocery store asked customers to step up, and they answered the call. Two Chicago fire...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Chicago-Area Main Street Is In The Running For Merriest Main Streets In The US

About 60 miles outside of Chicago, a quaint main street is currently being celebrated for its cheerful holiday spirit! The TODAY Show recently recognized Woodstock, IL for its glimmering Christmas atmosphere. Filled with an array of historic local buildings, festive activities, and plenty of cheer, the town was recently praised by The TODAY Show for being one of the Merriest Main Streets in the U.S. during the show’s annual Countdown to Christmas.  As for how the town first became nominated? Well, that would be thanks to the local community members who sent in applications and photos, bringing the town to national attention.  What could be more festive than being nominated by community members for one of the @TODAYshow Merriest Main Streets in America? The City of @Woodstock_IL will be featured LIVE Friday for their “Merriest Main Street” series!
WOODSTOCK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

A letter to Fox 32 readers: Chicago media companies at odds with city over encrypted scanner transmissions

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed the City of Chicago’s plan to block live transmissions of Chicago Police scanners – restricting access to transmissions that have always been available to the public and to the news media. We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate and potentially life-saving news to you.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glenwood police bust catalytic converter chop shop, find over 100 stolen parts

CHICAGO - Glenwood police recovered 128 stolen catalytic converters and other illegally obtained items while investigating a theft operation. On Friday, Glenwood Police Department said the patrol and investigation division busted a chop shop in the 200 block of Rose Street. Officers found a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, several reciprocating...
GLENWOOD, IL

