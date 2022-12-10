Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Rivet Lady Patriots in Action Tonight
Girls basketball has 6-3 Vincennes Rivet plays at 5-2 Evansville North. The JV is two quarters at 6:30 with the varsity to follow and you can hear the game on 97.7 and 97.3fm and 1450am WAOV.
wzdm.com
James Hardisty, 89, Vincennes
James Donald Hardesty 89, of Vincennes, IN, took his last breath on December 1, 2022. He was born in Waverly, Kentucky October 3, 1933, to the parents of William James Hardesty and Nova (Horn). He was known to many of his family members as “Jackie”. He graduated Mater...
wzdm.com
Thomas Abrams, Sr. 94, Vincennes
Thomas E. Abrams Sr., 94, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1928, in Carlisle, Indiana to Lloyd and Anna (Jerrells) Abrams. Tom graduated from Carlisle High School in 1946 and was a member of the Oaktown...
wzdm.com
Dorothy Pegler, 96, Washington
Dorothy Elizabeth Pegler, 96, of Washington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022 while being treated at Union Hospital in Terre Haute. Dorothy was born on January 18, 1926 in Evansville, IN to the late Helen and Fred Pirtle. Dorothy attended high school in Evansville and obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts degree in education at University of Evansville. She married her husband in 1949, and moved to Washington in 1952. She and the love of her life (Gene to their friends) lived in the same house for nearly seven decades. She was a teacher at Barr Reeve and later Lena Dunn schools from which she retired. Dorothy was a devoted Christian woman who displayed exceptional patience with young minds. She was truly loved and admired by students and co-workers.
wzdm.com
New VU Student Trustee Seated on VU Board
The newest Vincennes University trustee has been sworn in on the school’s Board of Trustees. Greencastle, Indiana’s Gay Baugh took the oath of office this week after being appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb. Baugh is a junior at VU; she is on pace to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Education.
wzdm.com
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
wzdm.com
E-Gift Cards in Knox County Sell Out in Just Over 7 Hours
The Vincennes City Council heard about the overwhelming success of the Chamber’s E-Gift Card program. The buy one, get one free program was rolled out December first– and Chamber director Jamie Neal says it took hours for the cards to sell out. Neal says a large amount of cards were purchased– with a large impact to participating merchants.
wzdm.com
Wreaths Across America Deadline is Thursday
The annual “Wreaths Across America” deadline is this Thursday, December 15th. The deadline is two days before the actual Wreaths Across Knox County ceremony this coming Saturday. The program is a joint effort by both the Vincennes Rotary and Kiwanis clubs. The wreaths are 15 dollars each; orders...
wzdm.com
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building
Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
wzdm.com
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
wzdm.com
Shop With a Cop Set for Tomorrow in Vincennes
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is tomorrow. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62, provides toys and clothes to kids from Head Start centers in both Vincennes and Bicknell. City, county, and state law enforcement are part of the...
wzdm.com
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues
Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
wzdm.com
Dicksburg Hill Road Closed Through Afternoon
Dicksburg Hill Road in Knox County will be closed through late afternoon for a culvert replacement. Knox County HighwayDepartment officials expect the road to re-open by 3:30 this afternoon.
wzdm.com
Daviess County Turkeys Latest to Quarantine with Avian Flu
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County has tested presumptive-positive for Avian Flu. The site has 11,394 turkeys and has been placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A six-mile control area...
wzdm.com
Shop With a Cop Turns 25 Today, With Shopping Trip This Morning
The 25th annual Vincennes Shop with a Cop is this morning. The morning starts with a parade of public safety vehicles, and the buses of kids from Head Start locations in Vincennes and Bicknell. The annual event at Walmart, sponsored by the Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. Every...
wzdm.com
Daviess County Groups Share Over Quarter Million in Community Funds
The Daviess County Community Foundation is distributing over $252,000 in grants to twenty local nonprofit organizations through its 2023 Community Good Grant Program. Among the recipients is the Daviess County Family YMCA which will receive $40,000 to assist with the purchase and installation of the HRU system for the swimming pool.
wzdm.com
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man in Stolen Car
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a Bloomington man was arrested early Saturday morning for Possession of Cocaine and a Stolen Vehicle following a traffic stop on State Road 54 near Sullivan. Sheriff Clark Cottom says Deputy Cole Boatright pulled over 50-year-old Markeith Brown of Bloomington around 2:00 A.M....
wzdm.com
Delphi Murder Suspect Seeking More Public Funds
The defense for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders, says they need more public funds to plead his case. They say they need the extra cash to pay for expert witnesses to testify and pay for their own defense investigation. A special judge is planning a private hearing...
Comments / 0