lostcoastoutpost.com
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3
On December 08, 2022, at approximately 1428 hours, a single vehicle traffic crash occurred on State Route 3 northbound, south of China Gulch Road. The Audi sedan was traveling northbound at that location, when the driver left the roadway. Subsequently, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest along the northbound shoulder. The driver and solo occupant of the vehicle were extricated, and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The cause of this collision is still under investigation. Trinity County Sheriffs Department, Weaverville Fire Department, Cal-Fire, Trinity County Life Support and Cal-Trans all responded to the scene to assist.
lostcoastoutpost.com
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
mendofever.com
Officers Arrest Two Fort Bragg Teens in Ukiah for Vehicle Theft and Locate a Loaded ‘Ghost’ Glock Inside
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/6/22 at approximately 11:49 am, the Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license...
kymkemp.com
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
kymkemp.com
Three Vehicle Crash on Fairway Drive in Eureka
About 6:25 p.m., three vehicles collided on Fairway Drive near Lundblade Drive. No one is injured, according to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner to a dispatcher. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet...
mendofever.com
Armed Robber Makes of With $20K From Boonville Market—Suspect at Large
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
sonomamag.com
The ‘New’ Mendocino Is the Perfect Winter Getaway
With so much to see and do in Mendocino County, from touring remote vineyards to hiking through redwood forests, visitors sometimes overlook the simple joy of slowing down and hanging out. Why spend hours driving around the county when you can leave the car at the hotel and find everything you could want within strolling distance? Finding that bliss is easy in the idyllic coastal town of Mendocino.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
California witness describes object as huge X crossing sky
Person standing next to their RV.Photo byFabien RousselotonUnsplash. A California witness at Redwood Valley reported watching a large, X-shaped object crossing the sky at about 9:52 a.m. on October 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Another potent storm system arrives Friday
Keep your umbrella close by, and make sure you have your tire chains handy if you're planning on mountain travel over the next couple of days! A potent winter storm is barreling towards northern California, and will spread the next round of rain and snow across our region through the day on Friday. The system that brought our rain and snow on Thursday is now off to our south, but has continued to leave us with very limited scattered showers overnight. Those showers are wrapping up early Friday morning. The next wet system is projected to track closer to the West Coast through the day on Friday, and will increase our shower chances from west to east through our region today. It looks like areas of the Northern Mountains could have rain and snow back in the forecast by late this morning, while the northern end of the valley starts to get more rain early to mid afternoon. Rain and snow will then spread into the mid valley, foothills, and northern Sierra from mid afternoon through Friday evening. Winter Storm Warning will start to go into effect as early as 4pm Friday in areas of Trinity, Siskiyou, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Those warnings will expire at 10pm Saturday in Siskiyou County, and at 4am Sunday in Trinity, Shasta, and Modoc Counties. Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in the northern Sierra at 10pm Friday and that is set to persist through 4am Monday morning. Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible in the Shasta County Mountains and Northern Mountains, and 2 to 5 feet of snow will be possible across the northern Sierra. Snow levels will dip to as low as 1500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 2000' in the Sierra and foothills. A High Wind Warning is set to be in effect from 4pm Friday through 1am Saturday in Trinity County due to the potential for gusts up to 50mph. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 12am through 3pm Saturday in the valley due to the potential for gusts up to 45mph out of the south. An inch and a half to just over 2 inches of rainfall are projected for the valley, and 2 and a half to 4 inches of rain will be possible in our mountain zones. We'll have the potential for 1 to 4 feet of snow across most mountain areas through this weekend.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Residents Can Get Tested for Flu and COVID at Local Test-to-Treat Sites
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Test-to-Treat locations in Mendocino County now offer flu tests in addition to. COVID tests. Those that test positive for COVID may also be eligible for immediate treatment by an on-site doctor. “The addition of flu testing at our...
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
