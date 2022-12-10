ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District was closed again on Monday, giving students an extension to a long weekend that began on Wednesday. The district said it has never had four snow days in a row, and some parents are starting to feel the strain. For many it’s a juggling act to make sure children at home are cared for and getting work done. Not knowing if the situation will be any different the next day is hard on everyone.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 9 HOURS AGO