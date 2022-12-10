Read full article on original website
KCMO man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing mother of 3
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will spend 30 years in prison for shooting a mother of three inside her home in February 2021.
KCPD locates 17-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen Sunday night.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
KMBC.com
Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
KC man told police woman antagonized him; he shot her in the head
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Shayla Curts, 22, on Tuesday inside a Kansas City residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today. Emmett C. Williams, 33, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KMBC.com
Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
Assistant manager helped man rob her KC Family Dollar Store
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager, according to the United State's Attorney. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of...
bluevalleypost.com
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way highway crash in Overland Park
Police Monday morning identified the person killed as Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Mo. What we know: Recorded radio traffic indicates that Overland Park officers were called to check the eastbound lanes of I-435 near Metcalf Avenue for a reported wrong-way driver just after 11:30 p.m. Multiple 911 callers had reported...
Independence man dies in wrong-way collision on I-435 near Quivira Road
An Independence man died in a head-on crash involving three vehicles Sunday night on Interstate 435 near Quivira Road in Overland Park, Kansas.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
kcur.org
Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes
As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats. Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette. Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular,...
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
KMBC.com
Local activists call for more community involvement in search for new KCPD chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, moves closer to naming a new police chief, community leaders and advocates have called for transparency in the search. On Saturday, the public got their first and only chance to meet the three candidates. That town hall did not go without...
Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives
CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
