Overland Park, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMBC.com

Man killed in crash on I-435 in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 Saturday. Officers were called to the area near 119th and I-435 Saturday to investigate a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses told officers one vehicle...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are looking for someone who shot and killed two people at an apartment complex near E. 6th St. & Olive St. early Tuesday morning. It happened just after midnight. Police were called to the apartment complex and found one victim outside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way highway crash in Overland Park

Police Monday morning identified the person killed as Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Mo. What we know: Recorded radio traffic indicates that Overland Park officers were called to check the eastbound lanes of I-435 near Metcalf Avenue for a reported wrong-way driver just after 11:30 p.m. Multiple 911 callers had reported...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Hays Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO

