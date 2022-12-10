ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Gas Prices Drop in Indiana; Area Gas Price Far Below State Average

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.26 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and two cents lower than Sunday’s national average of $3.28 a gallon. In Vincennes, gas prices have dropped well below $3 a gallon in many places, with gas selling in many spots below $2.90 per gallon.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
E-Gift Cards in Knox County Sell Out in Just Over 7 Hours

The Vincennes City Council heard about the overwhelming success of the Chamber’s E-Gift Card program. The buy one, get one free program was rolled out December first– and Chamber director Jamie Neal says it took hours for the cards to sell out. Neal says a large amount of cards were purchased– with a large impact to participating merchants.
VU Seeking Funds for New Health Sciences Building

Vincennes University is seeking funds for a new Health Sciences building on its main campus in Vincennes. If approved the new building would be just the latest in a years-long upgrade of Vincennes University structures. V-U president Chuck Johnson says now is the time to ask for Legislative approval for...
Over 11,000 Turkeys in Daviess County Found to Have Bird Flu

A commercial flock of 11,394 turkeys at a farm in Daviess County is the 15th flock in Indiana found to have bird flu, according to state officials. The birds tested presumptively positive for avian influenza yesterday and have been quarantined. Samples will be tested at Iowa’s national U.S. Department of Agriculture laboratory for confirmation.
Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
Daviess County Turkeys Latest to Quarantine with Avian Flu

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health reports a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County has tested presumptive-positive for Avian Flu. The site has 11,394 turkeys and has been placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A six-mile control area...
New Vincennes Fireman Sworn Onto City Force

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum swore in the newest Vincennes City firemen at yesterday’s Board of Works session. Newburgh resident Kyle Miller will take the one vacant spot on the Department. Miller had served with the Henderson, Kentucky Fire Department before coming to the City Fire Department. Miller will start...
New Marijuana Survey Supports Hoosier State Legalization

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
Three Phase Construction of KC Jail Continues

Construction continues on phase one of the three-phase process to build an expansion at the Knox County Jail. The current work is focusing on the entrance to the Jail — including the sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the expansion will add one pod...
Daviess County Groups Share Over Quarter Million in Community Funds

The Daviess County Community Foundation is distributing over $252,000 in grants to twenty local nonprofit organizations through its 2023 Community Good Grant Program. Among the recipients is the Daviess County Family YMCA which will receive $40,000 to assist with the purchase and installation of the HRU system for the swimming pool.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in Iowa for confirmation. A 10-kilometer control […]
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
James Hardisty, 89, Vincennes

James Donald Hardesty 89, of Vincennes, IN, took his last breath on December 1, 2022. He was born in Waverly, Kentucky October 3, 1933, to the parents of William James Hardesty and Nova (Horn). He was known to many of his family members as “Jackie”. He graduated Mater...
