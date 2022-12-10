Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Ben visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its 200th anniversary
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — In this edition of This Is Our Home, NBC5's Ben Frechette visits Wilmington, New York as the town celebrates its bicentennial anniversary! The town was officially founded in 1822. 200 years later, Wilmington stands out as a gem in the Adirondacks, home to the iconic Whiteface...
WCAX
City councilors talk vacant buildings, entertainment permits, and gun violence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Councilors had a busy Monday evening. During their meeting, a new councilor was sworn in. Also on the agenda were decisions on whether to implement new rules for vacant buildings and what to do about noise complaints regarding a downtown business. Orlando’s Entertainment Permit:...
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
WCAX
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. “At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
WCAX
Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
WCAX
In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky
WCAX
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
WCAX
More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
WCAX
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
WCAX
COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots
mynbc5.com
Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
vermontbiz.com
Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year
Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
WCAX
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city on Monday sued the manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing the city to tear down its high school and build a new one at an estimated cost of more than $190 million. City officials announced in October...
WCAX
Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention to the toys they’re buying. The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at toys they find online. Some websites offer...
WCAX
Burlington considers new gun rules in an effort to stop the violence
