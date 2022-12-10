ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. “At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
CORINTH, VT
WCAX

Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington

Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots

COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
ROUSES POINT, NY
WCAX

Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase

Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
FERRISBURGH, VT
vermontbiz.com

Mindy Bero named Vermont IAIP Member of the Year

Mindy Bero of Essex, a commercial lines producer at Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group(link is external) in Burlington, was presented with the 2022 Vermont International Association of Insurance Professionals Member of the Year Award, sponsored by New England Excess Exchange, at the organization's Commissioners Night in Waterbury. Bero is a...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition

ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city on Monday sued the manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing the city to tear down its high school and build a new one at an estimated cost of more than $190 million. City officials announced in October...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Beware of scams while toy shopping this holiday season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For people skipping the stores and heading online for gifts this year, experts remind parents to pay close attention to the toys they’re buying. The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, wants parents to take a second look at toys they find online. Some websites offer...
BURLINGTON, VT

