Sunrise, FL

Click10.com

BSO deputy involved in serious crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Sky 10 was above the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. The deputy’s SUV had major front-end damage and another SUV at the scene also appeared to sustain significant damage from the collision.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade hires BSO colonel to run county corrections department

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is going to be a new man in charge of Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation department. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that BSO Colonel James Reyes would be the new head of the county’s corrections. Reyes is currently the Executive Director...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Massive yacht demolished after washing up on Pompano Beach shoreline

Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning after dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. – Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning, dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. The massive vessel was once moored at the Hillsboro Beach inlet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

South Florida Brightline stations set to open before Christmas

South Floridians will have two more options when it comes to riding the Brightline. The Aventura station at 19796 West Dixie Highway and the Boca Raton station at 101 NW 4th St. are set to open to the public on Dec. 21, next Wednesday. Brightline installed one of the final...
BOCA RATON, FL

