BSO deputy involved in serious crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning in Pompano Beach. Sky 10 was above the 1500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly after 6:30 a.m. The deputy’s SUV had major front-end damage and another SUV at the scene also appeared to sustain significant damage from the collision.
Developing story: Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
MDCPS: Armed male attempted to trespass onto Miami-Dade elementary school
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday after an armed male attempted to trespass onto the school’s campus, school district officials confirmed. The incident occurred at William J. Bryan Elementary School in North Miami. The school is located at 1201...
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
Woman who vanished in Miami Shores could be in danger and need help, police say
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police officers asked the public for help on Thursday with finding a woman who vanished from Miami Shores on Wednesday as she has been experiencing early-stage symptoms of dementia. Mary Lee Houlihan, 56, did not return to her home in Miami Shores on Wednesday night...
Deputies: Homestead housekeepers arrested for stabbing each other during argument
KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two resort housekeepers Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other in Key Largo, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Rock Reef Resort, at 97850 Overseas Hwy around 9:45 a.m., regarding a call that two women were having a fight.
Driver learns fate following guilty plea for fatal Miami-Dade hit-and-run crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man learned his fate for a deadly crash that happened nearly three years ago when he was 18 years old. Prosecutors say Davian Kates was speeding in a car full of friends and left one of them to die in the wreck.
Miami-Dade hires BSO colonel to run county corrections department
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is going to be a new man in charge of Miami-Dade’s Corrections and Rehabilitation department. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Wednesday that BSO Colonel James Reyes would be the new head of the county’s corrections. Reyes is currently the Executive Director...
Man dies while in police custody after allegedly causing ruckus inside Miami-Dade auto parts store
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing. It happened at an Autozone store inside a strip mall on Southwest 56th Street and 93rd Avenue. According to police, they received a call shortly after 6 p.m....
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Police looking for Broward thieves who rob, sometimes shoot people selling items online
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are trying to track down a group of thieves using social media to commit armed robberies. Since Nov. 30, police in the city have been dealing with numerous robberies and a shooting that left a man dead. “We can have two people out there...
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after video shows him punching handcuffed hospital patient
MIAMI – A City of Miami firefighter was seen on video punching a handcuffed patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital. It happened back in October and the video was sent to Local 10 on Monday. In the video, you can see the man being wheeled into the hospital, talking to...
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Massive yacht demolished after washing up on Pompano Beach shoreline
Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning after dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. – Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning, dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. The massive vessel was once moored at the Hillsboro Beach inlet...
Wig Store owners considering shutting Tamarac business following multiple robberies
TAMARAC, Fla. – A South Florida wig store has been robbed numerous times, with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the family business. The repeated robberies happened in Tamarac. It’s gotten so bad the owner is considering closing her doors to protect her family. Surveillance...
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
BSO takes children on Holiday shopping spree in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony took hundreds of children on a Holiday shopping spree. Dressed in a big green suit, Sheriff Tony and BSO deputies helped the children pick out their toys on Wednesday at the Fort Lauderdale Walmart Supercenter. “This is shop with the sheriff....
South Florida Brightline stations set to open before Christmas
South Floridians will have two more options when it comes to riding the Brightline. The Aventura station at 19796 West Dixie Highway and the Boca Raton station at 101 NW 4th St. are set to open to the public on Dec. 21, next Wednesday. Brightline installed one of the final...
Miami Beach launches campaign aimed at educating about dog poop damaging Biscayne Bay
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – With Biscayne Bay still recovering from the October fish kill, it’s another reminder that our bay is at a dangerous tipping point. Something that has been discussed on Don’t Trash Our Treasure before is dog owners not picking up their pet waste and how it is fueling the problem.
