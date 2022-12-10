ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Oxford, PA

PennLive.com

Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’

Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights

The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights

The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin’s Sammy Widnick makes college decision

It's been a pretty good fall for Sammy Widnick.
WGAL

York police look for missing 13-year-old boy

YORK, Pa. — York police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old boy. Officers are looking for Malaky Baker. Anyone with information is asked to contact police in any of the following ways:. Submit a tip online. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Call the...
PennLive.com

Police looking for 13-year-old missing from central Pa.

York police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage boy. Malaky Baker, 13, was reported missing Monday from the city of York, according to police. Police did not release details on exactly where or when he was last seen. Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

