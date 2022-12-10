ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

 3 days ago

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States , died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands .

U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.

Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

Wahl wrote that he had been among 82 journalists honored by FIFA and the international sports press association AIPS for attending eight or more World Cups.

A 1996 graduate of Princeton, Wahl worked for Sports Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, known primarily for his coverage of soccer and college basketball.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

