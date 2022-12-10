QB Ryan Palmieri leads Pine-Richland, once 1-3, to victory over Imhotep Charter for state 5A football crown

Read full article on original website
Sights and Sounds: Bishop McDevitt vs Aliquippa - video highlights
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders came out on top 41-18 against Pittsburgh powerhouse Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School. The victory gives Bishop McDevitt its second title in school history and the first under head coach Jeff Weachter. Senior wide receiver Tyshawn Russell...
Sights and Sounds: Steel High vs Union - video highlights
The Rollers are once again PIAA 1A state champions after defeating Union Area 22-8 on Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. This gives Steelton its second state title in three years. The Rollers were led by Ronald Burnette who scored three touchdowns and finished the game with 122 yards on the ground. Check out some highlights from the game below.
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Well-balanced offensive attack leads Red Land boys basketball to emphatic victory over James Buchanan
Red Land (2-2) jumped out to a sizable lead early in the contest and never looked back as the Patriots cruised to a 74-29 victory against James Buchanan (0-3) Monday. The Patriots led 23-5 by the end of the first quarter and 30-11 by the intermission and never let the Rockets back into contention.
Sights and Sounds: Harrisburg vs Saint Joseph’s Prep - video highlights
The Cougars were facing a monumental task Saturday night at Cumberland Valley High School when they faced off against St. Joseph’s Prep for the PIAA 6A state championship. The 41-6 victory for Prep gives the program its fifth state title in the last seven years. Harrisburg played with determination and fought until the very end. Temple commit Kyle Williams Jr. finished the game with 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
3 reasons why St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg to win the PIAA Class 6A football title
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
Juniata girls basketball overcomes early deficit to down Newport 34-26
Newport took a 19-13 lead into halftime, but Juniata rode a stifling defensive performance in the second half to secure a 34-26 comeback victory Monday. The Indians allowed just 7 second-half points. Ava Shearer paced the Indians with 18 points, while teammate Regan Lowrey chipped in 9 points of her...
St. Joe’s Prep dominates Harrisburg to secure another PIAA Class 6A football title
Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field. Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as...
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Hershey wrestling program feels closer to the point where ‘Success breeds success’
Hershey wrestling coach Brandon Bucher has never been more delighted to be heckled by opposing fans than he was last Wednesday night. The calls that came down from the crowd in Palmyra’s gym meant his Trojans were engaged in a real wrestling match in the kind of rowdy environment that was commonplace when he was an assistant to Jeff Sweigard at Central Dauphin.
Live updates: St. Joseph’s Prep leads Harrisburg 42-0 in fourth quarter of 6A state title game
Harrisburg will take on St. Joseph’s Prep Saturday night in the PIAA 6A state title game. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m., and will close out the weekend of state title games at Cumberland Valley.
Philadelphia Eagles sign 3-time Pro Bowl punter to replace injured starter
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. Siposs was hurt late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked. Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Siposs will be out “a little longer than we expected.”
Crumbl Cookies opening first shop in south-central Pa. this week
Crumbl Cookies is baking up a storm with the debut of a new shop in south-central Pennsylvania. The chain, known for its oversized cookies sold in more than 200 rotating flavors, is opening an outpost at 8 a.m., Dec. 16 at 814 Town Center Drive in York. Crumbl Cookies dates...
Warehouse, car wash and new Hershey’s plant among more than 15 projects planned for central Pa.
During the months of September and October developers proposed a warehouse, a car wash, self-storage facilities, a grocery and other stores, housing, and a factory in Cumberland, Dauphin and Adams counties. Here is a look at some of the projects – not all – that were proposed to local officials...
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore
East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
East Shore Diner hauled to new home where it will reopen as retro scoop shop
The East Shore Diner, wrapped in white shrink wrap, took a nearly 12-mile journey on Monday to its new home. Secured a top a wide load trailer, the diner departed from 711 S. Cameron St. around 9 a.m. and traveled along Route 83 to Route 581 and arrived at its destination in Silver Spring Township.
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year
Third Eye Blind will perform at Hershey Theatre early next year. The presale for tickets for the 8 p.m. March 23, 2023, concert begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. The concert date, according to Hershey,...
2 central Pa. schools temporarily locked down to assess threats: police
Two York County schools went into lockdowns on Monday afternoon after threats were called in, according to police. Neither threat was found to be credible, but police did thorough investigations to prove it, according to Penn Township police. At 2 p.m., Penn Township officers were called to Park Hill Elementary...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
