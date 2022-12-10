ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
PORTLAND, OR
14 years since Woodburn bank bombing

Today marks 14 years since the Woodburn bank bombing that killed two police officers. It was Dec. 12, 2008, when Woodburn police Capt. Tom Tennant and Oregon State Police Trooper Bill Hakim were killed. Woodburn police Chief Scott Russell lost his leg. A bank teller was also hurt. Two men,...
WOODBURN, OR
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
PORTLAND, OR
Student shot, injured outside Cleveland High School on Monday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old student is in the hospital after a shooting Monday outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland, police officials say. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. outside the school on Powell Boulevard at Southeast 26th Avenue, but police said the gunfire happened "partially on school grounds."
PORTLAND, OR
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
PORTLAND, OR
Landslide kills man working to secure rock shelf, others rescued

Adams County, Idaho (CBS2) - A landslide killed a man from Tillamook, Oregon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide on Saturday. The slide sent "tons of rock...
TILLAMOOK, OR
YVYV: Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt

State court shows the number of cases filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has dropped from over 12,000 in 2019 to 5300 this year. District Attorney Mike Schmidt took over in August 2020. KATU investigator Wright Gazaway sat down with Schmidt last week for an in-depth interview on...
PBOT announces safety improvements to Northeast Killingsworth

PORTLAND, Ore. — A section of Northeast Killingsworth in the Cully neighborhood is slated to receive a variety of safety improvements that include protected bike lanes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said Monday. The work will be done between Northeast 53rd Avenue and Cully Boulevard. PBOT engineers will now...
PORTLAND, OR
TCSO rescues man trapped in deep snow in Tillamook State Forest

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — On Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office rescued a man trapped inside his car in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest. "We got a call that a 33-year-old male went up into the woods off of Highway 26 in a Volvo station wagon," said a TCSO deputy. "Apparently, he had been up there since the day before. But we got the call at 11:00 am on Saturday."
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Contest: KATU / Lloyd Center Skate Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR
Highway 35 reopens following multiple-vehicle crash near Mt. Hood Meadows

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Highway 35 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle wreck near Mt. Hood Meadows. Traffic coming back toward Portland on Highway 26 is heavy with stop-and-go traffic from Mt. Hood Meadows to just east of Rhododendron. Original Story:. A crash has closed Highway 35, six miles east...
PORTLAND, OR

