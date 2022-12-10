Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Three men dead, woman injured in SE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau has stated that last night's shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street was a murder-suicide. Portland Police say the shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police investigate shooting in Southeast Portland, woman taken to hospital.
SE Portland stabbing suspect makes first court appearance Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man accused of a deadly stabbing in Southeast Portland made an appearance in court. PAST COVERAGE | Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in SE Portland. Police say 36-year-old Andrew Morrow stabbed someone at 171st and Powell on Friday, December...
14 years since Woodburn bank bombing
Today marks 14 years since the Woodburn bank bombing that killed two police officers. It was Dec. 12, 2008, when Woodburn police Capt. Tom Tennant and Oregon State Police Trooper Bill Hakim were killed. Woodburn police Chief Scott Russell lost his leg. A bank teller was also hurt. Two men,...
Motorcyclist dead in Southeast Portland hit-and-run crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver fled the scene of a crash with a motorcyclist in Southeast Portland late Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crashed happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Southeast Division Street, east of 154th Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found the...
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
Portland serial thief arrested after spree of identity theft, church robbery, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alleged serial thief Sarah Salo is facing three different criminal case charges in Multnomah and Clackamas Counties. According to court documents, Salo, 44, tried to cash several checks in another woman's name at the Woodstock Blvd OnPoint Credit Union in November 2021. An investigating officer found...
Stalking suspect shot by ex-girlfriend's family member outside her Sherwood home
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend died after he was shot Sunday night by one of her family members during a confrontation outside her home near Sherwood, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Southwest 207th Avenue...
Portland Police investigating two dead found inside Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Portland Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street on the report of two people shot inside. When officers arrived, they found one male and one female both deceased. Police say that based on their preliminary investigation no suspects are currently being sought.
Student shot, injured outside Cleveland High School on Monday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 16-year-old student is in the hospital after a shooting Monday outside Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland, police officials say. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 p.m. outside the school on Powell Boulevard at Southeast 26th Avenue, but police said the gunfire happened "partially on school grounds."
Puplandia Dog Rescue's trailer was stolen early Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Puplandia Dog Rescue says their emergency food bank trailer was stolen over the weekend. Officials with the non-profit say the trailer was taken early Sunday morning from the parking lot of Vista Pet Hospital near Southwest Canyon and 89th. There was about $2,000 dollars worth of...
Police: Man charged with murder in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have booked 36-year-old Andrew M. Morrow, of Portland, into the Multnomah County Jail. Morrow has been charged with murder in the second degree. PAST COVERAGE | Person dead after reports of 'disturbance' in SE Portland. Portland Police responded to the 17100 block of Southeast...
Police arrest woman found passed out in a stolen vehicle, charged with several crimes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a gun was seized this morning at about 5 a.m. from a 23-year-old female who was found passed out in a stolen vehicle. Officials say Dana R. Thornton was in the vehicle in the middle of Southeast 44th Avenue and Holgate. Thornton has...
Vancouver man charged with DUI after his truck rolled into a sheriff deputy's vehicle
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was arrested early Sunday morning after the truck he was driving rolled into a Clark County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Officials say 41-year-old Felagai Moananu of Vancouver was behind the wheel of his pickup truck when a Washington State Trooper noticed Moananu appear to doze off.
Landslide kills man working to secure rock shelf, others rescued
Adams County, Idaho (CBS2) - A landslide killed a man from Tillamook, Oregon. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says contract employees working on securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam experienced a significant landslide on Saturday. The slide sent "tons of rock...
Vancouver man arrested for vehicular homicide following early morning crash
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a Vancouver Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver, who was driving west on East 18th Street near General Anderson Avenue. Police say the vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, failed to yield for several blocks and maintained...
YVYV: Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt
State court shows the number of cases filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office has dropped from over 12,000 in 2019 to 5300 this year. District Attorney Mike Schmidt took over in August 2020. KATU investigator Wright Gazaway sat down with Schmidt last week for an in-depth interview on...
PBOT announces safety improvements to Northeast Killingsworth
PORTLAND, Ore. — A section of Northeast Killingsworth in the Cully neighborhood is slated to receive a variety of safety improvements that include protected bike lanes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said Monday. The work will be done between Northeast 53rd Avenue and Cully Boulevard. PBOT engineers will now...
TCSO rescues man trapped in deep snow in Tillamook State Forest
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — On Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office rescued a man trapped inside his car in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest. "We got a call that a 33-year-old male went up into the woods off of Highway 26 in a Volvo station wagon," said a TCSO deputy. "Apparently, he had been up there since the day before. But we got the call at 11:00 am on Saturday."
LLOYD CENTER SKATE TICKET GIVEAWAY
Highway 35 reopens following multiple-vehicle crash near Mt. Hood Meadows
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Highway 35 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle wreck near Mt. Hood Meadows. Traffic coming back toward Portland on Highway 26 is heavy with stop-and-go traffic from Mt. Hood Meadows to just east of Rhododendron. Original Story:. A crash has closed Highway 35, six miles east...
