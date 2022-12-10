TILLAMOOK, Ore. — On Saturday, the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office rescued a man trapped inside his car in deep snow in the Tillamook State Forest. "We got a call that a 33-year-old male went up into the woods off of Highway 26 in a Volvo station wagon," said a TCSO deputy. "Apparently, he had been up there since the day before. But we got the call at 11:00 am on Saturday."

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO