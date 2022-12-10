ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

FanSided

Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date

Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
AUSTIN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan

Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Road closures for BCS Marathon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
BRYAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
DENISON, TX

