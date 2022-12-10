Read full article on original website
Martinez-Brown has taken the torch from Collins and hit the ground running
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is headed back to the state championship game for the second straight season. With a lot of new faces on this year’s squad, one of the keys to the Cougars’ success offensively is sophomore running back Aydan Martinez-Brown.
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
Texas football visiting 5-Star Anthony Hill in-home before decision date
Big news arrived on the trail for the most important remaining target for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 21. The elite five-star Denton Ryan linebacker and former Texas A&M Aggies commit Anthony Hill Jr. looks to now have a decision date in mind and a loose idea of how the visit schedule will play out before he announces.
College Station pulls away from Veterans Memorial in Texas 5A Division 2 semifinals
College Station is dancing its way back to AT&T Stadium. The Cougars (13-2) are through to the Texas high school state championships for the second straight year after pulling away from Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the second half of the Texas 5A Division I semifinals ...
College Station High Football Advances to State Title Game for Second Year in a Row
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – College Station High Football is headed to the state championship game for the second straight year. The Cougars defeated Veterans Memorial Saturday, 33-7 in the 5A Division I State Semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio. They advance to take on Aledo, who they defeated...
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
VIP Intel: 4-star out-of-state prospect unofficially visiting A&M this weekend
There is only one more visit weekend before the Early Signing Period. With a dead period beginning on Sunday night at midnight, schools across the country are looking to get top targets on campus this coming weekend. That includes Texas A&M as the Aggies look to close out on a...
Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan
Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan. “We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is...
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Road closures for BCS Marathon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be several road closures for the annual BCS Marathon this weekend. Starting Saturday night Holleman Drive from Post Oak Mall to George Bush Drive will be closed along with Colgate Drive from Eastmark Drive to Dartmouth Street. Several other roads will be closed for a period of time as runners go along the route. The road closures and the route is the same as last year.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
Thousands compete in the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of runners from across the country were in Aggieland for the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships this weekend. There were 10 events broken up by age and gender. Compete College Station, in partnership with Destination Bryan and Texas A&M, hosted the championships...
Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville
A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth. DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.
Crash closes feeder road of I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to expect detours Sunday night as crews work a “major crash” along the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 north of Madisonville. The wreck is on the feeder at Old Concord Lane between SH 21 and...
Texas A&M Forest Service offers suggestions on what to do with fallen leaves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leaves continue to fall across the Lone Star State here in late autumn, building up around our homes and yards. According to a press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), fallen leaves have many benefits to our ecosystem when left alone. However, leaves can also become a wildfire hazard if they remain in the wrong places.
BVCASA is ready for 2nd Annual Celebration Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition are hosting their 2nd Annual Celebration Station. The theme this year, “Whoville in Hearne”, is based on the popular Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
Treat of the Day: Bryan High freshman publishes children’s book
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Liotta is a 15-year-old freshman at Bryan High School, a football and baseball player, and a musician. Now, he’s also an author. Cameron wrote and published a children’s book, “A Poor Man’s Spirit,” he also had his grandfather illustrate the book.
Fund drive to help former Denison athlete injured in wreck
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texomans are working together to raise funds for a former Denison student and athlete. On November 19, a bus being driven by Calvin Hill was struck by a vehicle traveling the wrong way in College Station. Hill, badly injured, was pulled from the fiery wreckage.
