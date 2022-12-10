Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves update
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
WSMV
One year after deadly tornado, Mayfield businesses reopen, others stay shuttered
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - This weekend marks one year since a deadly tornado blasted the Western Kentucky town of Mayfield. Dozens of people died and thousands of homes were damaged and destroyed when the center of town took a direct hit the night of Dec. 10, 2021. One year later...
fox17.com
One year later: The road ahead after deadly tornado rips through Mayfield, Kentucky
MAYFIELD, Ky. — It has been one year since the deadly tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky with winds at 190 miles per hour. 81 Kentuckians lost their lives. Buck Shelton’s first instinct was to get to Mayfield and help in any way that he could. Shelton will never...
WHAS 11
Beshear announces $10M of remaining tornado relief funds to go to western Kentucky families
MAYFIELD, Ky. — More relief is coming to families that have been affected by tornadoes in western Kentucky. About $10 million remains in money raised for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Gov. Andy Beshear announced during Mayfield’s “Celebration of Hope” on Saturday that families impacted by those...
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
WSMV
‘Heartbreaking’: Mayfield remembers tragedy of deadly tornado one year later
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - One year after a deadly tornado killed dozens of people in Western Kentucky, the memories are still raw for those who lived it. The damage was no worse than in Mayfield, where the EF-4 tornado killed more than 20 people, including nine people working at a candle factory.
kbsi23.com
Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY
MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Mayfield tornado collapses candle factory, survivor recalls pulling herself out of the debris
MAYFIELD, Ky. — One year ago, devastating tornadoes tore through dozens of western Kentucky communities and uprooted the lives of hundreds of people. The warnings had been coming for more than a week. Experts knew the possibilities of severe weather, but first responders have since said nothing could have prepared their community for the wrath of this storm.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affected KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Counties
A widespread power outage affected Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason. The City of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals downtown. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marion Police...
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021. As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, which means we’ll dry out as we end the weekend and start the new workweek. A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Expect wild wind and rain on Wednesday. We’ll end...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation. “Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said. Looking back on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested in Graves County after sheriff’s deputy finds 3 masked men
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies found three masked men, two with handguns. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington faces six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System
Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wpsdlocal6.com
St. Mary School System cancels classes Monday to investigate threat, police say
PADUCAH — The St. Mary School System in Paducah cancelled classes Monday morning so detectives could investigate an apparent threat to the district. Authorities sent out a mass text message to notify parents of the closure in the early morning hours. According to the text from St. Mary obtained...
Former Kentucky correctional officer charged with rape
A former Kentucky correctional officer has been accused of rape.
