Mayfield, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Camp Graves update

Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Power outage causing traffic back up in Marion, KY

MARION, Ky. (KBSI) – A power outage in downtown Marion, Ky. has taken both traffic signals out of service. The power outage and traffic signal outage created a traffic back up at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 641 (South Main Street and Gum Street), as well as at the intersection of U.S. 60 at KY 91/KY 120 (Main Street and Bellville Street) next to the Crittenden County Court House, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Power outage affected KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon Counties

A widespread power outage affected Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason. The City of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals downtown. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Marion Police...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County

HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, which means we’ll dry out as we end the weekend and start the new workweek. A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, increasing our chances for rain. Expect wild wind and rain on Wednesday. We’ll end...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

WHAS11

Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation. “Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said. Looking back on the...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY

