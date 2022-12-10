City identifies top 3 candidates for next Austin Water director

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin has announced the top three candidates for the position of Austin Water Director.

The city will host a meet-and-greet event next Thursday night from 6-7:30 p.m. at the City of Austin Permitting and Development Center, located at 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Drive.

The finalists are Shay Roalson, Brian Steglitz and Michael Brinkmann.

Roalson’s background includes experience with the department, she was named the Assistant Director of Water in April 2020. Prior to joining Austin Water, Roalson was the CTX Water Business Group Manager at HDR Engineering, Inc, where she consulted with utilities such as Austin Water, City of Lago Vista, San Antonio Water System, and Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

Steglitz was appointed as the Interim Public Services Area Administrator for the Ann Arbor Water Treatment Plant in January 2022 and oversees engineering, systems planning, solid waste, recycling, stormwater management, wastewater treatment/collection, and drinking water treatment and delivery. Prior to being in this role, Steglitz was the Water Treatment Services Unit Manager from October 2014 to January 2022 and Senior Utilities Engineer from September 1997 to October 2014.

Brinkmann is the current Vice President of Distribution & Collection Operations for San Antonio Water System, where he oversees the operation and maintenance of water utility and wastewater assets. Prior to this role, he was the Vice President of Operations Services from October 2005 to May 2013. Before becoming an executive, he started at San Antonio Water System in 1994 and was promoted through the ranks of engineering, program management and project management.

Background

Earlier this year, former director Greg Meszaros resigned amid questions regarding a several-day-long boil water notice due to an “internal treatment process issue” at the Ulrich Water Treatment Plant.

The notice spurred City Council members to call for an external audit of the utility, and Meszaros resigned shortly after. Three employees were also placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

