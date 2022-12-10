Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
KWTX
Fire ravages Waco’s Tru Jamaica; rebuilding expected to cost $200K
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In the blink of an eye, Aniceto Charles Jr.’s dreams went up in flames. An outlet fire is reportedly to blame for the blaze that ravaged Charles’ restaurant, Tru Jamaica. He has owned Tru Jamaica with his mother, Viva Charles, for almost three years.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead to fund drainage improvements with new monthly fee
The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday is set to establish a municipal drainage utility system and hold a public hearing on a new monthly rate to fund drainage projects. Some 60% of Bellmead is affected by heavy rain, and the city lacks a stormwater drainage system, leaving many properties at risk of flood damage, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.
KWTX
Accident causes major backup on I-35 in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An accident closed down all northbound lanes on I-35 at Forrest Street in Waco late Monday night. Drivers were being advised to use Loop 340 to avoid the Interstate. No other details have been made available.
KWTX
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
Shooting on 3rd Street Leaves Victim Injured, Shooter Dead in Temple, TX
TEMPLE, TX (December 12, 2022) – UPDATE: The male has passed away from a. self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity will be released once next of kin has been. TEMPLE, TX (December 12, 2022) – The Temple Police Department is investigating. a shooting that sent two people to the...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
KWTX
New holiday market in Waco features all minority-owned businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With each piece of art, Jamie Baesa is sharing a piece of herself through her business. “My business is just about bridging the gap of educating people about my background and creating things that resonate with people,” Baesa said. Her small business “Designs with Jamie”...
WacoTrib.com
Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas
One might say Waco’s housing market suffered buzzard’s luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase. Generally...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
KWTX
Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
KWTX
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
Temple PD investigate cross-fire shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says no one was injured after a bullet hit one car on the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Saturday around 5:23 p.m., officers received a call about the stray bullet. Witnesses told police that two cars had started shooting at each other, according to Temple PD.
fox44news.com
Bell County officials disagree with feds over broadband coverage
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County. “The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”
