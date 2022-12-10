Board of Supervisors certifies election results narrowly beating the state deadline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ballots are now counted and the results are in. After more than a month of waiting for election results, the wait is over. After the Board of Supervisors, each cast their vote certifying the election results and declaring them official.

A relief to the 190,705 voters who waited more than a month for these results.

According to the Kern County elections office , this election resulted in a 43% turnout out of 435,872 registered voters. Now that the board of supervisors has certified the results, it starts the beginning of a waiting period for specific measures, like Measure K. A one-cent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County that generates approximately $54 million annually to maintain essential local services such as law enforcement, fire and medical emergency 911 response.

According to county results, the measure slimly passed with just 50.98% of the vote or nearly 1300 votes. The Kern County administrative office plans to start implementing the approved measures now that the results are certified.

“We’re grateful for the support the community has given and their votes, and we’re pleased to see the measure passed and our work really begins, making sure we’re putting that money to good use,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

All measures on the ballot this election passed, including Measure J, limiting Kern County Board of Supervisors members to a maximum of two four-year terms. That received 70.40% of voter support, which the two-term limit will take effect for terms that begin after this election.

Measure L, a tax measure removing the requirement for police and fire chiefs to come from inside their respective departments, passed with a little over 5,000 votes, with 52.45% of the vote.

McFarland’s Measure M, the 1% sales tax, passed with 62.08% of the vote funding general city and emergency services for the city.

Also, Tehachapi passed a one-cent sales tax to fund general and emergency city services with 58.34% of the vote. Meant to assist with local infrastructure, quality of life upgrades, and to assist law enforcement, things voters considered when selecting yes while casting their ballots.

“The thing with taxes is that it mainly supports the community. The government giving back to the community so long as the funds are allocated to where they are supposed to go,” said Alexander Ramirez of Oildale.

