Kern County, CA

Board of Supervisors certifies election results narrowly beating the state deadline

By Mikhala Armstrong
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ballots are now counted and the results are in. After more than a month of waiting for election results, the wait is over. After the Board of Supervisors, each cast their vote certifying the election results and declaring them official.

A relief to the 190,705 voters who waited more than a month for these results.

According to the Kern County elections office , this election resulted in a 43% turnout out of 435,872 registered voters. Now that the board of supervisors has certified the results, it starts the beginning of a waiting period for specific measures, like Measure K. A one-cent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County that generates approximately $54 million annually to maintain essential local services such as law enforcement, fire and medical emergency 911 response.

According to county results, the measure slimly passed with just 50.98% of the vote or nearly 1300 votes. The Kern County administrative office plans to start implementing the approved measures now that the results are certified.

“We’re grateful for the support the community has given and their votes, and we’re pleased to see the measure passed and our work really begins, making sure we’re putting that money to good use,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

All measures on the ballot this election passed, including Measure J, limiting Kern County Board of Supervisors members to a maximum of two four-year terms. That received 70.40% of voter support, which the two-term limit will take effect for terms that begin after this election.

Measure L, a tax measure removing the requirement for police and fire chiefs to come from inside their respective departments, passed with a little over 5,000 votes, with 52.45% of the vote.

McFarland’s Measure M, the 1% sales tax, passed with 62.08% of the vote funding general city and emergency services for the city.

Also, Tehachapi passed a one-cent sales tax to fund general and emergency city services with 58.34% of the vote. Meant to assist with local infrastructure, quality of life upgrades, and to assist law enforcement, things voters considered when selecting yes while casting their ballots.

“The thing with taxes is that it mainly supports the community. The government giving back to the community so long as the funds are allocated to where they are supposed to go,” said Alexander Ramirez of Oildale.

All Kern County election results can be found here.

KGET

Wasco police chief begins plans for city police department

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Wasco’s new police chief has started preparing plans to put together the city’s police department. The city of Wasco had its police chief for less than a week but during that time he’s made a plan to put together the police department. That includes recruitment efforts and a temporary timeline. Wasco […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Christina Scrivner wins KCCD board member Seat 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christina Scrivner won Seat #2 on the Kern Community College District over Jennifer Slayton. Scrivner won with 57.72 percent of the vote. Seat #2 on the board covers Tehachapi, Big Pine, Bishop, Boron, California City, Inyokern, Lake Isabella and other Kern River Valley Communities such as, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Ridgecrest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Former Shafter top cop to head Wasco force

Former Shafter chief Charlie Fivecoat is the first modern-day Wasco chief of police, after the City Council unanimously approved his hiring Tuesday night. He was to start planning the formation of the city's new police department Wednesday. Fivecoat comes to Wasco with 33 years of law enforcement experience, 11 years...
WASCO, CA
KGET

Froehlich reelected for the Kern County Board of Education, Area 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Ronald Froehlich was reelected as trustee for area one of the Kern County Board of Education over Tara Carter. Froehlich won with 57.1 percent of the vote. Before joining the Kern County Board of Education Froehlich served as a trustee on the Rosedale Union School District, according to the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cisneros elected for Kern County Board of Education, Area 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lori Cisneros was elected in the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of Education over Ernest Bell Jr. Cisneros won with 59.67 percent of the vote. According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, Bell had a “distinguished” career at the Sierra Sands Unified School […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Manpreet Kaur wins City Council 7th Ward seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Manpreet Kaur won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 7, filling the vacancy left after former Councilman Chris Parlier decided not to seek re-election. Kaur won with 53.80 percent of the vote. Kaur is a 29-year-old director of development and founder of Ker County’s Jakara Movement, a grassroots community-building organization. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Hurtado declares victory in CASD-16 race decided by 20 votes while Shepard considers recount, ‘It’s a total joke.’

In what is now officially one of the last races in the entire country to be decided and one of the closest outcomes in state history, republican candidate for the 16th state senate district David Shepard joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. On Thursday all 58 counties in the state certified their election results. In the 16th senate district democrat and incumbent Melissa Hurtado declaring victory with a 20-point vote lead after all ballots were counted. Shepard calling into question Kern County’s election process and calls for an investigation while considering a recount.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Narcan proposed in all California schools to address youth overdoses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are now proposing legislation requiring schools across the state to have Narcan on campuses in case of overdoses. Narcan is a brand name for the prescription drug naloxone, used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency. The legislation comes after fentanyl deaths […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Body found in Lamont park, KCSO investigates as homicide

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office conducted a homicide investigation after finding a deceased man lying in the ground Monday morning in Lamont, according to a news release from the office. Around 8 a.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground of Bear […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Little wins Kern County Board of Education, Area 3

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Mary Little won the race for trustee of Area 3 of the Kern County Board of education over Dena Murphy. Little won with 50.81 percent of the vote. According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, since serving the board Little has been a part of the Kern County […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Osorio concedes defeat in Delano City Council race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio conceded defeat in the city’s council race. Osorio trails two candidates in the race for two seats. Osorio posted a concession message on social media on Wednesday. Liz Morris — 2,491 votes — and Mario Nunez, Jr. — 2,455 votes — lead the race for the top […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Tisinger elected as Kern High School District Area 1 trustee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Derek Tisinger has been elected to the Kern High School District Trustee Area 1 seat over incumbent Cynthia Brakeman. Tisinger won with 70.54 percent of the vote. Tisinger is a retired Air Force sergeant and has worked for the district for the last six years. His campaign website touts several points […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tax increase measures pass in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several cities in Kern County have a ballot measure that would raise sales taxes. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern saw a measure on their ballot that would impose a one percent increase in sales tax should be adopted. These taxes can be used on regular […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ken Weir wins City Council 3rd Ward seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ken Weir won the three-way race for City Council’s Ward 3, he claimed victory over his challengers Boyd Binninger and Lonnie Dadow. Weir won with 52.48 percent of the vote. Ken Weir, 68, is the incumbent and has represented the Ward since 2006. Weir moved to Bakersfield 40 years ago and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Guerrero-Salgado wins Bakersfield City School Board seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Luara Guerrero-Salgado defeated Mary E. Poehner and Isai Jimenez to keep her seat on the Bakersfield City School District Board of trustees, area 4. Guerrero-Salgado won with 39.64 percent of the vote. Guerrero-Salgado has served on the BCSD Board of Trustees since 2020. She is an Orange County native and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

