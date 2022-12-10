Read full article on original website
gustavus.edu
McCoy Named MIAC Women’s Hockey Player of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Katie McCoy (Sr., Grafton, Wis.) posted her third straight shutout — making a season-high 32 saves against No. 2 River Falls on Wednesday. McCoy followed this up with a 26-save effort in the Gusties’ loss to the Falcons on Saturday. For her performance, McCoy was named MIAC Women’s Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.
gustavus.edu
Swanson Named MIAC Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Spencer Swanson (So., Waconia) had a career week for Gustavus men’s basketball, leading the team in scoring in a 94-87 win over St. Olaf (12/7) and an 84-81 win over Augsburg (12/10). Against the Oles, Swanson tallied a career-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting, along with a game-high 12 rebounds. He also shot 3-for-6 from three-point range and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Swanson then scored a game-high 21 points against the Auggies, shooting 8-for-13 from the field, 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, and hauled in a career-high 15 rebounds. Swanson shot 64.5 percent from the floor and grabbed 27 rebounds on the week. For his performance, Swanson has been named MIAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week.
gustavus.edu
Women’s Hoops Keeps the Ball Rolling, Defeats Augsburg 60-39
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The Gustavus women’s basketball team won its third straight game, and third straight MIAC matchup, defeating Augsburg 60-39 Saturday afternoon. The Gusties improve to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the MIAC. The Auggies took the lead early in the first quarter, but the Gusties...
gustavus.edu
Men’s Basketball Fends Off Augsburg 84-81
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team Saturday held off Augsburg in a tightly-contested game, securing an 84-81 victory at Gus Young Court. The Gusties improve to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the MIAC, while the Auggies drop to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the league.
gustavus.edu
No. 1 Gusties Suffer First Loss of the Year to No. 2 River Falls
SAINT PETER, Minn. — After winning 11-straight games and defeating No. 2 UW-River Falls on Wednesday, the No. 1 nationally-ranked Gusties suffered their first loss of the season in Saturday’s rematch against the Falcons, 3-0. The first period of play was a goaltender marathon, with both net-minders taking center stage. Clara Billings (Sr., Rochester) and Lily Mortenson (Fy., Champlin) each had a chance of their own on two different 2-on-1 opportunities, but UW-River Falls goaltender Sami Miller stayed steady between the pipes, turning aside all 10 Gustie shots she faced in the first period. Her counterpart Katie McCoy (Sr., Grafton, Wis.) extended her shutout streak one more period, saving all eight Falcon shots in the first frame.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Freedom defeats Madison in VHSL Class 6 state final
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — For the first time in program history, Freedom-Woodbridge football brought home a state title, defeating Madison 48-14 in the VHSL Class 6 state final. “It’s a lot of emotions,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton moments after the clock hit zero. “I’m happy...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Football Only Realignment Proposal Under Consideration
The WIAA Football Only Realignment Task Force met recently and came up with a wide-ranging plan that would impact a number of local and area schools. Under the realignment proposal for the 2024-’25 school year, Manitowoc Lincoln would be in a group of conference teams including reigning state champion Kimberly, Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay East, Hortonville, Kaukauna, and Sheboygan South.
seehafernews.com
UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February
The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
94.3 Jack FM
Neenah Alumni Say Goodbye to Shattuck Middle School Gym
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shattuck Middle School Gym in Neenah has been host to uncountable basketball games since it was opened in 1928, and a special game was played as a farewell to the gym on Friday. Former players and coaches said their emotional goodbyes to the Ole...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Winter storm begins Tuesday afternoon
The big weather story is the large low set to cross the Rocky Mountains and move into the upper Midwest Tuesday. This is going to become a large snowstorm across the upper Midwest. Minnesota and Wisconsin could take the brunt of this. Blizzard like conditions along with heavy snow are the biggest threats as of now. The track of this will be key as to what we get. This may become larger and last through the end of next week, as it appears to slow down right over Minnesota.
boreal.org
Winter storm update for this week
December 12. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. The Winter Storm Watch for this week has been expanded into northwest Wisconsin, and the Minnesota portion has been delayed to noon on Tuesday do to an expected delay in the arrival of precipitation. Heavy wet snow could lead to power outages, and travel on Wednesday morning could be very difficult. Check back for updates!
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
House of Hope expands to give peace of mind to at-risk teens. A new wing of the homeless shelter provides a quiet space or video games, mentorship and more. Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
wtaq.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 am commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 pm ceremony. More than 550...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 9, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Milwaukee, 1.9. Spring Green, 7.0. Mount Horeb, 6.5. Madison, 5.5.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
