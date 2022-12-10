Piedmont, AL – On December 4th the Piedmont Police Department and Chief Nathan Johnson shared that they wanted to Congratulate Officer Solomon Doss for being named, USO Service Member of the Year for the State of Alabama. He received several awards for his Service to his Country and his Bravery and Heroism to his community. Chief Johnson stated that, “The Piedmont Police Department and myself are very proud of Officer Doss and his accomplishments. Help us congratulate Officer Doss on his achievement!” Congressman Mike D. Rogers stated, “I am glad to see SPC Solomon Doss receive the honor of National Guardsman of the Year following his selfless act of bravery. I had the privilege of recognizing SPC Doss in the Congressional Record.”

