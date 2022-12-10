Read full article on original website
Weather Aware: Flooding Rain Wednesday
Tuesday: It will be a cloudy Tuesday with limited chance for any wet weather. A few morning sprinkles are possible. Morning temps will be in the 50s and the afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. Weather Aware Wednesday: At this time a warm front will lift across Alabama early Wednesday morning and that […]
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
Severe storms, flooding rain possible in Alabama this week
Wet and stormy are the words that will headline the forecast for this week in Alabama. Several inches of rain will be possible statewide, leading to some flooding concerns from the National Weather Service. And severe weather could be an issue for southwest Alabama as well. Tornadoes and damaging winds...
Cloudy And Cooler With Showers Sunday
There was still a fair amount of sunshine Saturday after areas of morning fog eroded. Temperatures were warm and above-normal again, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures remain in the 60s Saturday evening. Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s at most. Clouds increase in most locations overnight. However, fog may form in far south/southwest Alabama through Sunday morning. A dense fog advisory begins at 9PM Saturday there, and continues until 9AM Sunday.
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Click it or Ticket: ALEA reminds people of a simple rule; following recent deadly crashes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 557 traffic fatalities have been reported throughout the state of Alabama and 245 of them weren’t wearing a seatbelt. On December 4th, Deanthony Young was driving his car in Coffee County and collided with a truck. Young according to troopers was not wearing a...
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
ALBBAA launches Big Buck Photo Contest
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) announced the launch of the 2022-2023 Big Buck Photo Contest this week. The photo contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, with any photo from the current hunting season – which began in November – being eligible for submission.
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One day after Alabama Power announced they were raising rates again, people still want to know why. We’re told residential customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a nearly 7 dollar rate hike. “These federal mandates and regulations with which...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Officer Solomon Doss Named USO Service Member of the Year for the State of Alabama
Piedmont, AL – On December 4th the Piedmont Police Department and Chief Nathan Johnson shared that they wanted to Congratulate Officer Solomon Doss for being named, USO Service Member of the Year for the State of Alabama. He received several awards for his Service to his Country and his Bravery and Heroism to his community. Chief Johnson stated that, “The Piedmont Police Department and myself are very proud of Officer Doss and his accomplishments. Help us congratulate Officer Doss on his achievement!” Congressman Mike D. Rogers stated, “I am glad to see SPC Solomon Doss receive the honor of National Guardsman of the Year following his selfless act of bravery. I had the privilege of recognizing SPC Doss in the Congressional Record.”
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
